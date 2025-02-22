High School

Michigan (MHSAA) high school team wrestling championship Day 2 semifinal, final results, live updates (2/22/2025)

Get results from the 2025 Michigan high school team wrestling semifinals and finals

Jack Butler

Dundee's Abe Bruck wrestles Ogemaw Heights' Ethan Hock at 285 pounds in the MHSAA Division 3 team state wrestling quarterfinals at the Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo.
Dundee's Abe Bruck wrestles Ogemaw Heights' Ethan Hock at 285 pounds in the MHSAA Division 3 team state wrestling quarterfinals at the Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo. / Telegram photo by Kristopher Lodes / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Michigan (MHSAA) high school team wrestling championships continue on Saturday with the semifinals and finals at Wings Event Center. High School on SI has results and live updates throughout the day.

This page will be updated throughout the day.

Michigan (MHSAA) high school team wrestling championship Day 2 semifinal, final results, live updates (2/22/2025)

Semifinals

Division 1 - 9:30 am
#1 Detroit Catholic Central (25-5) vs #4 Clarkston (26-2)
#2 Brighton (28-0) vs #3 Davison (18-3)

Division 2 - Noon

#1 Lowell (28-4) vs

#3 New Boston Huron (26-2) vs #7 Fowlerville (34-4)

Division 3 - Noon
#1 Dundee (21-0) vs #4 Allegan (31-2)
#2 Yale (31-2) vs #6 Lake Odessa Lakewood (40-7)

Division 4 - 9:30 am
#1 Hudson (27-5) vs #5 Clinton (27-10)
#2 St Louis (29-0) vs #3 Martin/Climax-Scotts (25-1)

Championship

Division 1 - 3:45 pm 

Division 2 - 3:45 pm

Division 3 - 3:45 pm 

Division 4 - 3:45 pm

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Home/Michigan