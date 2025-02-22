Michigan (MHSAA) high school team wrestling championship Day 2 semifinal, final results, live updates (2/22/2025)
The Michigan (MHSAA) high school team wrestling championships continue on Saturday with the semifinals and finals at Wings Event Center. High School on SI has results and live updates throughout the day.
This page will be updated throughout the day.
Michigan (MHSAA) high school team wrestling championship Day 2 semifinal, final results, live updates (2/22/2025)
Semifinals
Division 1 - 9:30 am
#1 Detroit Catholic Central (25-5) vs #4 Clarkston (26-2)
#2 Brighton (28-0) vs #3 Davison (18-3)
Division 2 - Noon
#1 Lowell (28-4) vs
#3 New Boston Huron (26-2) vs #7 Fowlerville (34-4)
Division 3 - Noon
#1 Dundee (21-0) vs #4 Allegan (31-2)
#2 Yale (31-2) vs #6 Lake Odessa Lakewood (40-7)
Division 4 - 9:30 am
#1 Hudson (27-5) vs #5 Clinton (27-10)
#2 St Louis (29-0) vs #3 Martin/Climax-Scotts (25-1)
Championship
Division 1 - 3:45 pm
Division 2 - 3:45 pm
Division 3 - 3:45 pm
Division 4 - 3:45 pm
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App