Muskegon high school 2025 football schedule
See who the Big Reds play in the upcoming 2025 football season
The Muskegon Big Reds’ 23-year playoff streak came to an end after a 3-5 regular season. The Big Reds won the Division 2 championship in 2023, so they’ll be hoping to get back to winning ways in the 2025 season.
The Big Reds will have to go to Ohio twice in 2025 to play Garfield Heights and Cincinnati Moeller, and they only have three home games compared to six away games.
Here is the full schedule below.
2025 Muskegon high school football schedule
August 28
At Grandville
September 5
Vs. Rockford
September 13
At Garfield Heights (OH)
September 19
Vs. Byron Center
September 26
At GR Forest Hills Northern
October 3
At Mona Shores
October 10
Vs. Grand Rapids Union
October 17
At Reeths-Puffer
October 24
At Cincinnati Moeller (OH)
Recommended Articles
Published