High School

Muskegon high school 2025 football schedule

See who the Big Reds play in the upcoming 2025 football season

Jack Butler

The Zeeland West football team faced Muskegon on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, at Hackley Stadium in Muskegon.
The Zeeland West football team faced Muskegon on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, at Hackley Stadium in Muskegon. / Dan D'Addona/Sentinel Staff / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Muskegon Big Reds’ 23-year playoff streak came to an end after a 3-5 regular season. The Big Reds won the Division 2 championship in 2023, so they’ll be hoping to get back to winning ways in the 2025 season. 

The Big Reds will have to go to Ohio twice in 2025 to play Garfield Heights and Cincinnati Moeller, and they only have three home games compared to six away games. 

Here is the full schedule below. 

2025 Muskegon high school football schedule

August 28

At Grandville

September 5

Vs. Rockford

September 13

At Garfield Heights (OH)

September 19

Vs. Byron Center

September 26

At GR Forest Hills Northern 

October 3

At Mona Shores

October 10

Vs. Grand Rapids Union

October 17

At Reeths-Puffer

October 24

At Cincinnati Moeller (OH)

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Home/Michigan