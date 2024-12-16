High School

Negaunee's Aydan Miles voted High School on SI's Michigan Athlete of the Week

Miles wins for the week of December 2 - 8

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

After a week of fan voting, Negaunee High School's Ayden Miles is High School on SI's Michigan Athlete of the Week.

Poll results and nominees.

If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email butler@scorebooklive.com “MIHSAW Nomination” in the subject line.

Aydan Miles, Negaunee 

Senior forward Aydan Miles had himself a performance for Negaunee in a 7-2 win over Tawas. Miles finished with five goals and one assist. 

