Negaunee's Aydan Miles voted High School on SI's Michigan Athlete of the Week
Miles wins for the week of December 2 - 8
After a week of fan voting, Negaunee High School's Ayden Miles is High School on SI's Michigan Athlete of the Week.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email butler@scorebooklive.com “MIHSAW Nomination” in the subject line.
Aydan Miles, Negaunee
Senior forward Aydan Miles had himself a performance for Negaunee in a 7-2 win over Tawas. Miles finished with five goals and one assist.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
Published