Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Michigan Athlete of the Week? (12/10/2024)
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday. The poll is at the bottom of the page.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email butler@scorebooklive.com “MIHSAW Nomination” in the subject line.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Eden Vinyard, Ferndale
Sophomore forward Eden Vinyard is off to a good start on the season for Ferndale. In a 78-65 loss to U of D Jesuit, Vinyard finished with 30 points followed by a 23-point showing in a tough loss to De La Salle, 70-68.
Markus Blackwell, Warren Lincoln
Senior guard Markus Blackwell picked up where he left off last season with a good showing in Warren Lincoln’s 56-51 win over Ann Arbor Huron. Blackwell finished the game with 27 points.
Dominick Mock, Colon
Senior guard/forward Dominick Mock balled out for Colon despite a 56-53 loss to St. Phillip Catholic Central. Mock finished with 32 points, 10 rebounds, and three steals.
Liam Tourtillott, Dollar Bay
Junior Liam Tourtillott showcased his skills as Dollar Bay defeated Houghton, 74-70. Tourtillott finished with 28 points, six rebounds, and three assists.
Connor Stevens, Concord
Junior forward Connor Stevens had himself a dominant showing for Concord as they knocked off Maple Valley, 68-41. Stevens finished with 14 points while hauling in 23 rebounds and adding two assists and two steals.
Averie Zinn, Genesee
Junior guard Averie Zinn showed why she’s a top player in the state as she led Genesee to a 56-52 win over Birch Run. Zinn finished with 35 points, 12 rebounds, five steals, and four assists.
Ellie Drummond, Ashley
Sophomore guard/forward Ellie Drummond had a great performance in Ashley’s dominant win over Akron Fairgrove, 68-27. Drummond totaled 32 points, 10 rebounds, five steals, and three assists.
Elyse Hamminga, Rochester Hills Christian
Freshman Elyse Hamminga was dominant for Rochester Hills Christian as they defeated Springfield Christian Academy, 46-25. Hamminga finished with 15 points, 23 rebounds, two blocks, and one assist.
Ana Champagne, North Huron
Senior Ana Champagne had an all-around performance for North Huron in their 42-16 win over Owendale Gagetown. Champagne notched a triple-double as she totaled 16 points, 13 rebounds, and 12 assists with two steals.
Sophie Fox, Au Gres-Sims
Sophomore Sophie Fox displayed her talent as she led Au Gres-Sims in a big win over Heston Academy, 74-14. Fox finished the game with 29 points, 11 rebounds, two steals, and one block.
Alex Kozar, Milford
Senior forward Alex Kozar was stellar on the ice as he led Milford to a 6-1 against the FNV Griffins. Kozar scored all the points for Milford as he finished with six goals.
Isaac Embury, Lakeshore Badgers
Senior forward Issac Embury had a great performance to lead Lakeshore over Downriver United, 8-4. Embury finished with four goals and two assists.
Matthew Brick, Eastside Stars
Forward Matthew Brick finished with five goals and two assists for Eastside as they defeated Ann Arbor Skyline, 9-1.
Garrett Hamp, Alpena
Forward Garrett Hamp led Alpena in a 6-0 win against Cadillac as he finished with three goals and one assist.
Aydan Miles, Negaunee
Senior forward Aydan Miles had himself a performance for Negaunee in a 7-2 win over Tawas. Miles finished with five goals and one assist.
