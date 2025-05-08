Northville high school 2025 football schedule
See who the Mustangs play in the 2025 Michigan high school football season
The 2025 Northville Mustangs football schedule is available, and once again they will start the season against Lake Orion.
The Mustangs then dive right into KLAA-W play against Plymouth. The Mustangs went 5-2 in conference play last season.
Here is the full schedule.
2025 Northville Mustangs football schedule
August 27
Lake Orion (At Wayne State)
September 4
Vs. Plymouth
September 11
At Howell
September 18
Vs. Salem
September 25
At Brighton
October 2
Vs. Canton (Homecoming)
October 9
Vs. Hartland
October 16
At Novi
October 23
TBD (KLAA Crossover)
