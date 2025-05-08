High School

Northville high school 2025 football schedule

See who the Mustangs play in the 2025 Michigan high school football season

Jack Butler

Northville's Cooper Derkach passes during a Kensington Lakes Activities Association-West football game on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024.
Northville's Cooper Derkach passes during a Kensington Lakes Activities Association-West football game on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. / Brandon Folsom/Hometown Life / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Northville Mustangs football schedule is available, and once again they will start the season against Lake Orion. 

The Mustangs then dive right into KLAA-W play against Plymouth. The Mustangs went 5-2 in conference play last season. 

Here is the full schedule. 

2025 Northville Mustangs football schedule

August 27

Lake Orion (At Wayne State)

September 4 

Vs. Plymouth 

September 11 

At Howell

September 18 

Vs. Salem

September 25

At Brighton 

October 2

Vs. Canton (Homecoming)

October 9

Vs. Hartland 

October 16

At Novi 

October 23

TBD (KLAA Crossover)

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Home/Michigan