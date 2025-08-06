Roseville's Miles Sharp voted top returning linebacker for 2025 Michigan high school football season
Sharp won High School On SI's fan vote for the top returning linebacker
After 10 days of fan voting, Roseville's Miles Sharp is High School On SI's top linebacker entering the 2025 Michigan high school football season.
Miles Sharp, Sr., Roseville
Sharp is a defensive tackle who has been very disruptive for Roseville.
