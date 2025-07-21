Vote: Who is the top returning defensive lineman in Michigan high school football in 2025?
The Michigan high school football season is close, so High School On SI is highlighting some of the players by positions. Earlier, we looked at the top quarterbacks, running backs, and receivers. Now, we look at defensive lineman.
Fans will get an opportunity to vote on who they think is the best. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. There are many outstanding players in Michigan, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive.
Voting will close on August 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT. You can vote as many times as you wish. The poll is at the bottom of the page.
Top returning defensive lineman in Michigan high school football in 2025
Darrius Summers, Sr., Cass Tech
Summers is a defensive end who helped Cass Tech to the 2024 MHSAA Division 1 title. He is committed to Northern Illinois.
William Reed, Sr., Oak Park
Reed is a 6-foot-3, 260 pounds, Reed is a defensive tackle who is committed to Buffalo.
Isaiah Harris, Sr., Saline
Harris is a stand-up edge rusher with speed. He is committed to Miami (OH).
Jeremiah Benson, Sr., West Bloomfield
Benson is a defensive lineman who is 6-foot-3, 265 pounds and is committed to Minnesota.
Shaun Reid, Sr., Belleville
Reid is a physical edge with scholarship offers from Northern Illinois, Eastern Michigan and Miami (OH).
Richard Stewart, Sr., Detroit King
Stewart is a defensive tackle who can fill gaps for the Crusaders.
Miles Sharp, Sr., Roseville
Sharp is a defensive tackle who has been very disruptive for Roseville.
Braedyn Evans, Sr., Riverview
Evans is a defensive end who had 31 tackles and five tackles for loss.
Treighjan Gibson, Jr., Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
A defensive tackle who had a strong sophomore year. He has recently received offers from Central Michigan, Miami (OH),
Asher Newman, Jr., Haslett
Newman is 6-foot-4, 235 pounds and has offers from Eastern Michigan, Toledo and western Michigan.
Recarder Kitchen, Jr., Muskegon
Kitchen had 50 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks as a sophomore last season, according to his Hudl.
Dawoud Issa, Jr., Saline
Issa is a defensive end and a receiver, and his athleticism has earned him offers from Kent State, Marshall and Toledo.
Chase Arnold, Jr., OLSM
As a sophomore, Arnold had seven sacks, 19 tackles for loss and 49 tackles.
Jayden Bell, So., Brother Rice
Bell is an underclassmen edge rusher who recently received offers from Alabama, Michigan State and Purdue.
