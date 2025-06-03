Top 25 Michigan high school baseball state rankings (06/03/25)
The district round of playoffs is over, and Michigan high school baseball is on to the regionals. High School on SI will continue coverage as the regional semifinals (June 4) and finals (June 7) approach.
Here is a list of the best playoff teams left in the Mitten.
1. Dakota (29-6)
The Cougars took down Chippewa Valley 10-1 in the district semifinal on Saturday before dominating L’Anse Creuse North 13-1 in the final. Dakota is set for a regional semifinal matchup against De La Salle next on June 4. The winner will take on either Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice or Sterling Heights Stevenson in the final.
2. Bay City Western (28-7)
The Warriors only needed five innings to beat Bay City Central 10-0 in the district semis, and they came out on top in the final against Midland 6-2. Bay City Western will play Traverse City West in the regional semis next on June 4, and a win would mean a matchup with either Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills or Grand Rapids Northview.
3. De La Salle (25-7)
The Pilots beat Roseville and Cousino, respectively, by a combined score of 19-0 in districts last weekend. De La Salle has a much tougher task ahead, as it prepares for a regional semifinal showdown with Dakota on June 4. The winner would play Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice or Sterling Heights Stevenson.
4. Saline (31-5)
Saline was able to beat Ann Arbor Pioneer 7-5 in the district semifinal before dominating Dexter 5-0. The Hornets will take the diamond against Hartland next in the regional semifinals, with Okemos or Battle Creek Lakeview waiting if it wins.
5. Hudsonville (33-3)
Hudsonville took down Zeeland East 12-4 in the district semis last weekend, and it squeaked by Jenison (5-4) in the final to follow. The Eagles will match up with Grandville next in the regional semis, and play Lowell or Mattawan in the final if they come out on top.
6. Grosse Pointe South (31-6)
The Blue Devils dominated St. Clair Shores Lakeview and Grosse Pointe North in the district round, respectively, by a total score of 19-4. Grosse Pointe South is set to play Detroit Western in the regional semifinal next. The winner will move on to play U of D Jesuit or Birmingham Groves in the final.
7. Forest Hills Eastern (30-1)
The Hawks edged out East Grand Rapids 5-4 in the district semis last weekend before beating Grand Rapids Catholic Central 11-0 in the final. Forest Hills Eastern is set to play Coopersville next in the regional semis, with GR Christian and Hudsonville Unity Christian battling for the other spot in the finals.
8. Sterling Heights Stevenson (26-7)
The Titans won both of their district playoff games by a score of 7-3. Sterling Heights Stevenson will play Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice in the regional semis next. If the Titans win, De La Salle or Dakota will be waiting.
9. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice (25-11)
Brother Rice is on a tear to begin the state tournament, advancing from the district round with wins of 11-0 against Birmingham Seaholm and 10-0 (6 inn.) against Bloomfield Hills, respectively. The Warriors will look to stay hot in the regional semis against Sterling Heights Stevenson.
10. Northville (23-8)
The Mustangs took down Farmington and Novi in districts, respectively. Northville is moving on to play Plymouth in the regional semis next, and the winner will face either White Lake Lakeland or West Bloomfield in the finals.
11. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (23-12)
OLSM beat Detroit Country Day 12-5 in the district semis. The Eaglets took care of Pontiac Notre Dame Prep in the finals to advance to the regional round and take on Dearborn Divine Child next.
12. Woodhaven (30-8-1)
The Warriors beat Gibraltar Carlson 4-2 in the district semis before edging out Southgate Anderson 7-6 (8 inn.) in the finals. Woodhaven is set to play Monroe next in the regional semis, with Dearborn Edsel Ford or Livonia Franklin waiting for a possible matchup in the finals.
13. Trenton (29-8)
Trenton edged out a district semifinal win over New Boston Huron 2-1 before beating Flat Rock 9-7 in the final. The Trojans will next take the diamond against Riverview in the regional semis, and Chelsea or Adrian will be waiting in the final.
14. Mattawan (29-5-4)
The Wildcats dominated the district round by beating Kalamazoo Central and Kalamazoo Loy Norrix, respectively, by a combined score of 6-0. Mattawan is set for a regional semifinal matchup with Lowell next.
15. Lake Orion (19-19-1)
The Dragons beat Rochester 2-1 in the district semis before upsetting Rochester Adams 7-4 (10 inn.) in the finals. Lake Orion is set to take on Port Huron Northern in the regional semis, and Davison and Fenton will be waiting in the final.
16. West Bloomfield (25-10)
West Bloomfield edged out a victory against Walled Lake Central (5-4) before beating Walled Lake Western 2-0 in the district final. The Lakers are readying for a regional semifinal game against White Lake Lakeland.
17. Detroit Western (19-12-2)
The Cowboys advanced from the district round by beating Detroit King 16-1 (4 inn.) and Cass Tech 9-4, respectively. Detroit Western will look to keep rolling as it prepares for a regional semifinal with Grosse Pointe South.
18. Hartland (21-14-1)
The Eagles knocked off Brighton and Howell in the district round, respectively. Hartland will look to keep rolling in the regional semis against Saline next.
19. Birmingham Groves (19-21)
Groves is coming out of the district round with dominant wins over Warren Mott (10-1) and Royal Oak (6-1), respectively. The Falcons are set to play U of D Jesuit next in the regional semifinals.
20. Davison (16-16)
Davison took down Flushing and Lapeer in the district rounds, respectively. The Cardinals are set to play Fenton in the regional semis next, with Port Huron Northern or Lake Orion waiting in the final.
21. Okemos (24-11)
The Wolves beat Lansing Everett 13-1 in the district semis before taking down Grand Ledge 6-4 in the finals. Okemos will next take the diamond with Battle Creek Lakeview in the regional semis.
22. Plymouth (24-16)
Plymouth came out of the district round with wins over Canton and Salem, respectively. The Wildcats will look to take down Northville next in the regional semis, and White Lake Lakeland or West Bloomfield will be waiting in the final.
23. White Lake Lakeland (30-10)
The Eagles came out of the district round with wins over Waterford Kettering (1-0) and Walled Lake Northern (10-0, 5 inn.), respectively. White Lake Lakeland is readying for a regional semifinal matchup with West Bloomfield.
24. Livonia Franklin (29-6)
The Patriots dominated the district round by winning both games with a combined score of 24-1. Franklin will look to stay hot as it prepares for a regional semifinal matchup against Dearborn Edsel Ford.
25. Standish-Sterling (32-4)
The Panthers beat Clare in the district semis 1-0 before dominating Ogemaw Heights in the finals 17-4 (6 inn.). Standish-Sterling is set for a regional semifinal with Ludington next, as Kingsford or Petoskey will be waiting in the final.
