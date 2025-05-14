Vote: Who is the top outfielder in the 2025 Michigan high school baseball season?
The 2025 Michigan high school baseball season is underway, so High School on SI is highlighting the top talent in the state by position.
Fans will get an opportunity to vote on who they think is the best at their respective positions. We’re starting with outfielders, which will be followed by infielders and pitchers. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
There are hundreds of outstanding players in Michigan, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Let us know about other athletes worthy of fans’ attention.
Voting will close on May 23 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Disclaimer: Voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You may vote as many times as you'd like and are encouraged to share our polls with others.
Cole Van Ameyde, Sr., Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice
Van Ameyde hit .307 last season, and this season, he recently made a great diving catch while playing shortstop. He is committed to Michigan State.
Micah Lavigne, Sr., Plymouth Christian
Lavigne was on the 2024 MHSBCA Division 4 second team all-state.
Eugene (Tro) Fellings, Sr., Kalamazoo Central
Fellings is a top player in multiple positions. In 2024, he hit .323 with 23 RBIs. He also had a 0.236 ERA in 29 ⅔ innings.
Cole Novara, Jr., Dexter
Novara is an outfielder committed to Michigan State who has hit leadoff for the Dreadnaughts.
Anthony Bonnetti, Sr., Richmond
Bonnetti was on the 2024 MHSBCA Division 2 first team all-state.
Jalen Cusimano, Sr., Chippewa Valley
Cusimano is a prominent right-handed hitter, and he is committed to Carroll University.
Sam Briggs, Sr., Standish-Sterling
Briggs hit .449 last season. He is committed to Saginaw Valley State University.
Nolan Carruthers, Sr., Pinckney
Carruthers was on the 2024 MHSBCA Division 4 second team all-state. He was the 2023-24 Livingston County Male Athlete of the Year.
Tyler Bruggeman, Sr., Adrian
Bruggeman is a fast outfielder who also bats left-handed. He is committed to Longwood University.
Austin Humphrey, Sr., Remus Chippewa Hills
Humphrey was on the 2024 MHSBCA Division 3 first team all-state.
Ivan Wilkinson, Jr., Sand Creek
Wilkinson has power, and he was named to the 2024 MHSBCA Division 3 first team all state.
J.T. Hill, Sr., Onsted
Hill was named to the 2024 MHSBCA Division 3 first team all state. He is committed to Kalamazoo College.
Tyler Collins, Sr., Grand Rapids NorthPointe
Collins was on the 2024 MHSBCA Division 3 second team all state.
Dawson Doan, Sr., Hemlock
Doan was on the 2024 MHSBCA Division 3 second team all state. Earlier this season, in a game against Carrollton, Doan had a grand slam and six RBIs.
Corbin Allen, Sr., Grayling
Allen was on the 2024 MHSBCA Division 3 second team all state.
Bryan Convertini, Sr., Muskegon Catholic Central
Convertini also plays shortstop, and he is batting .375 in 2025.
Cameron Varda, Jr., Norway
Varda was named to the 2024 MHSBCA Division 4 first team all state.
Brenden Aenis, Sr., East Jordan
Aenis is an outfielder and first baseman. He is committed to Calvin University for football. He had eight RBIs earlier this season against Forest Area.
Micah Herbst, Sr., Michigan Lutheran Seminary
Herbst was named to the 2024 MHSBCA Division 4 second team all state.
Ayden Wilkes, Jr., Maple Valley
Wilkes was named to the 2024 MHSBCA Division 4 second team all state.
