Vote: Who is the top outfielder in the 2025 Michigan high school baseball season?

Read through the candidates and cast your vote!

Jack Butler

Richmond's Anthony Bonnetti runs to home plate during the Blue Devils' 3-1 win over Yale at Richmond High School on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
Richmond's Anthony Bonnetti runs to home plate during the Blue Devils' 3-1 win over Yale at Richmond High School on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. / Brenden Welper/Times Herald / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2025 Michigan high school baseball season is underway, so High School on SI is highlighting the top talent in the state by position.

Fans will get an opportunity to vote on who they think is the best at their respective positions. We’re starting with outfielders, which will be followed by infielders and pitchers. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.

There are hundreds of outstanding players in Michigan, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Let us know about other athletes worthy of fans’ attention.

Voting will close on May 23 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Disclaimer: Voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You may vote as many times as you'd like and are encouraged to share our polls with others.

Who is the top outfielder in the 2025 Michigan high school baseball season?

Cole Van Ameyde, Sr., Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice

Van Ameyde hit .307 last season, and this season, he recently made a great diving catch while playing shortstop. He is committed to Michigan State. 

Eugene (Tro) Fellings, Sr., Kalamazoo Central 

Fellings is a top player in multiple positions. In 2024, he hit .323 with 23 RBIs. He also had a 0.236 ERA in 29 ⅔ innings. 

Cole Novara, Jr., Dexter

Novara is an outfielder committed to Michigan State who has hit leadoff for the Dreadnaughts.  

Anthony Bonnetti, Sr., Richmond

Bonnetti was on the 2024 MHSBCA Division 2 first team all-state. 

Jalen Cusimano, Sr., Chippewa Valley

Cusimano is a prominent right-handed hitter, and he is committed to Carroll University. 

Sam Briggs, Sr., Standish-Sterling

Briggs hit .449 last season. He is committed to Saginaw Valley State University. 

Nolan Carruthers, Sr., Pinckney

Carruthers was on the 2024 MHSBCA Division 4 second team all-state. He was the 2023-24 Livingston County Male Athlete of the Year. 

Tyler Bruggeman, Sr., Adrian

Bruggeman is a fast outfielder who also bats left-handed. He is committed to Longwood University. 

Austin Humphrey, Sr., Remus Chippewa Hills

Humphrey was on the 2024 MHSBCA Division 3 first team all-state. 

Ivan Wilkinson, Jr., Sand Creek

Wilkinson has power, and he was named to the 2024 MHSBCA Division 3 first team all state. 

J.T. Hill, Sr., Onsted

Hill was named to the 2024 MHSBCA Division 3 first team all state. He is committed to Kalamazoo College. 

Tyler Collins, Sr., Grand Rapids NorthPointe

Collins was on the 2024 MHSBCA Division 3 second team all state.

Dawson Doan, Sr., Hemlock

Doan was on the 2024 MHSBCA Division 3 second team all state. Earlier this season, in a game against Carrollton, Doan had a grand slam and six RBIs. 

Corbin Allen, Sr., Grayling

Allen was on the 2024 MHSBCA Division 3 second team all state. 

Bryan Convertini, Sr., Muskegon Catholic Central

Convertini also plays shortstop, and he is batting .375 in 2025. 

Cameron Varda, Jr., Norway

Varda was named to the 2024 MHSBCA Division 4 first team all state. 

Brenden Aenis, Sr., East Jordan

Aenis is an outfielder and first baseman. He is committed to Calvin University for football. He had eight RBIs earlier this season against Forest Area. 

Micah Herbst, Sr., Michigan Lutheran Seminary

Herbst was named to the 2024 MHSBCA Division 4 second team all state. 

Ayden Wilkes, Jr., Maple Valley

Wilkes was named to the 2024 MHSBCA Division 4 second team all state. 

Micah Lavigne, Sr., Plymouth Christian

Lavigne was named to the 2024 MHSBCA Division 4 second team all state, and he recently hit a grand slam against Stockwell Prep. 

