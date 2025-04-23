High School

Vote: Who is the top outfielder in the 2025 Michigan high school softball season?

Read through the nominees and cast your vote!

Jack Butler

Right fielder Ava Gardner signals that she made a rally-stopping catch during the Eagles’ 5-0 win over Lake Orion in the Division 1 softball championship at Secchia Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, June 15, 2024.
Right fielder Ava Gardner signals that she made a rally-stopping catch during the Eagles' 5-0 win over Lake Orion in the Division 1 softball championship at Secchia Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, June 15, 2024.

The 2025 Michigan high school softball season is underway, so High School on SI is highlighting the top talent in the state by position.

Fans will get an opportunity to vote on who they think is the best at their respective positions. We’re starting with outfielders, which will be followed by infielders and pitchers. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.

There are hundreds of outstanding players in Michigan, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Let us know about other athletes worthy of fans’ attention.

Voting will close on April 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Disclaimer: Voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You may vote as many times as you'd like and are encouraged to share our polls with others.

Makayla Sitarski, Sr., Allen Park

Sitarski, batting leadoff, is hitting .435 so far this season for an Allen Park team with championship aspirations. She is committed to Toledo. 

Addison Dukus, Sr., Lake Orion

Dukus was on the 2024 Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association Division 1 All-State team. She helped Lake Orion reach the Division 1 state championship last season. 

Ava Gardner, Sr., Hudsonville

She was pivotal to Hudonsville’s 2024 undefeated state championship. She has started the season with a .375 average, one double and two triples, according to MLive.com

Sophia Chaput, Jr., Farmington Hills Mercy

Chaput is a great defender with top speed in the outfield. She stole 18 bases last season. 

Maddy Anson, Sr., Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

Anson is a quality pitcher, but she also plays in the outfield. She had a .495 batting average and 62 RBIs last season. She is committed to Kentucky. 

Emily Brown, Sr., Grass Lake

Brown is a slapper and was on the Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association Division 3 all-state team. She is committed to Hope College.

Caitlyn Horvath, Sr., Buchanan

Horvath made the Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association Division 3 all-state team.

Sydney Drenth, Sr., Schoolcraft

In 2024, Drenth had a .516 batting average. She also had 44 hits and 17 RBIs.

Jade Queen, Jr., Grand Ledge

Queen was a 2024 Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association Division 1 honorable mention as a sophomore. She hit hit .545 with 35 RBIs.

Skylar Spisz, Sr., Hartland

Spisz hits leadoff for Hartland, and she hit .415 last season with six triples. She is committed to Madonna University.

Published
