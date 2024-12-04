Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Michigan Athlete of the Week? (12/4/2024)
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday. The poll is at the bottom of the page.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email butler@scorebooklive.com “MIHSAW Nomination” in the subject line.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Kadale Williams, Jackson Lumen Christi
Senior running back had a record-breaking night to lead Jackson Lumen Christi to another state championship in a 56-18 win over Lansing Catholic. Williams rushed for 314 yards, breaking the state championship record for rushing yards, and scored five touchdowns, tying the record for rushing touchdowns and touchdowns scored.
Donald Tabron II, Detroit Cass Tech
Freshman quarterback Donald Tabron II led Cass Tech to a Division 1 state championship win over Hudsonville, 42-20. Tabron II completed 15 of his 20 passes for 176 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
Drew Block, Beal City
Senior running back and linebacker Drew Block had himself a performance to help Beal City secure the Division 8 state championship with a 43-14 win against Gabriel Richard. Block finished with 121 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns while adding one interception and four tackles on defense.
Chase Burnett, Goodrich
Senior running back and linebacker Chase Burnett led Goodrich to its first state championship in school history after defeating Niles, 35-6. Burnett totaled 157 rushing yards on 28 carries and two touchdowns while adding two tackles on defense.
Darrin Jones Jr, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
Senior running back had a big performance as Orchard Lake St. Mary’s captured the Division 2 state championship after defeating Byron Center, 35-19. Jones Jr rushed for 181 yards and scored two touchdowns.
Tevon Dallas Walsh, Millington
Senior running back and linebacker Tevon Dallas Walsh showed his skills in Millington’s state championship win over Monroe St. Mary CC, 24-0. Walsh rushed for 114 yards and one touchdown while compiling eight tackles on defense.
Keaton Hendricks, Zeeland West
Senior running back and defensive back Keaton Hendricks had a historical performance in Zeeland West’s state championship win against Detroit Martin Luther King, 42-22. Hendricks rushed for 129 yards while adding 25 receiving yards and six total touchdowns, setting the state championship game record for touchdowns scored.
Sam Stowe, Notre Dame Prep
Junior quarterback Sam Stowe led Notre Dame Prep to its first football state title in school history with a win against Frankenmuth, 42-7. Stowe completed 15 of his 21 passes for 293 passing yards and four touchdowns.
Alex Graham, Detroit Cass Tech
Senior wide receiver/defensive back and Colorado commit Alex Graham had himself a performance in his last high school game. Graham caught four passes for 57 receiving yards while adding 54 rushing yards and one touchdown. He also totaled six tackles, one interception, and one forced fumble on defense.
Alex Fernandez, Lansing Catholic
Lansing Catholic senior quarterback Alex Fernandez balled out despite the loss to Jackson Lumen Christi. Fernandez completed 21 of his 29 passes for 284 yards and two touchdowns while adding 95 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App