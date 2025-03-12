Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Michigan Athlete of the Week? (3/12/2025)
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. PT and the winner will be announced Monday. The poll is at the bottom of the page.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email butler@scorebooklive.com “MIHSAW Nomination” in the subject line.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Nehvir Njoku, L’Anse Creuse North
Junior guard Nehvir Njoku produced for L’Anse Creuse North as they captured a division 1 regional title with a 68-65 win over Warren De La Salle. Njoku finished with a career-high 29 points.
Keyshawn Summerville, Sexton
Junior guard Keyshawn Summerville drained a game-winning 3-point buzzer beater from half-court to lift Sexton over Chelsea in the division 2 regional final, 73-71.
Joseph DeCasas, Notre Dame Prep
Senior guard Joseph DeCasas had a career night as he led Notre Dame Prep to a division 2 regional title as they defeated Yale, 83-68. DeCasas finished with 45 points, setting a school record for points scored in a game.
Ethan Esse, Allen Park Inter-City Baptist
Junior guard Ethan Esse finished with 29 points to lead Allen Park Inner-City Baptist to a 63-50 win against Fredrick Douglas in the D4 regional semifinal.
Stevie Elam, Adrian
Senior guard and UW-Milwaukee commit Stevie Elam continued his stellar play as he led Adrian to a D2 regional semifinal win over Flat Rock, 53-43. Elam notched a double-double as he finished with 26 points and 11 rebounds.
Lily Smieska, Leslie
Senior Lily Smieska had a big performance for Leslie in its district final win against Stockbridge. Smieska finished the game with 30 points.
Peyton Ekland, Pewamo-Westphalia
Pewamo-Westphalia’s Peyton Eukland was stellar in its district final win over Delton Kellogg as she hit a school record eight 3-pointers on her way to 28 points.
Abby Sietsema, Forest Hills Northern
Junior Abby Sietsema finished with a game-high 22 points to lead Forest Hills Northern to a Division 1 district final win against Northview.
Adam Zielinski, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
Senior forward Adam Zielinski notched a hat trick as he scored three goals in Orchard Lake St. Mary’s 9-1 state semifinal win over Alpena.
Ayden Cook, Flint Powers Catholic
Junior forward Ayden Cook finished with two goals to lead Powers Catholic over Grandville, 2-0, in the state semifinal and then finished with one goal and one assist to help the Chargers capture a state championship with a 3-2 win over Livonia Stevenson.
