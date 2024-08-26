West Bloomfield's Beau Jackson voted Michigan high school football's top quarterback entering 2024 season
After a week of fan voting, West Bloomfield senior quarterback Beau Jackson was voted the top quarterback in Michigan high school football entering the 2024 Michigan high school football season.
Beau Jackson, Sr., West Bloomfield
Jackson was at Detroit Catholic Central before transferring to West Bloomfield for 2024. At 6-foot-4, he can stand in the pocket and make a throw to any part of the field. He has scholarship offers from Buffalo, Colorado, Eastern Michigan and Central Michigan, among others.
— Jack Butler | butler@scorebooklive.com | @Butler917 on X