West Bloomfield's Beau Jackson voted Michigan high school football's top quarterback entering 2024 season

Jackson won the fan vote in a competition with many talented Michigan high school quarterbacks

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

Detroit Catholic Central's Beau Jackson passes during a Division 1 football district championship on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, at Northville. Jackson has transferred to West Bloomfield for his senior season
Detroit Catholic Central's Beau Jackson passes during a Division 1 football district championship on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, at Northville. Jackson has transferred to West Bloomfield for his senior season / Brandon Folsom/Hometown Life / USA TODAY NETWORK

After a week of fan voting, West Bloomfield senior quarterback Beau Jackson was voted the top quarterback in Michigan high school football entering the 2024 Michigan high school football season.

Beau Jackson, Sr., West Bloomfield

Jackson was at Detroit Catholic Central before transferring to West Bloomfield for 2024. At 6-foot-4, he can stand in the pocket and make a throw to any part of the field. He has scholarship offers from Buffalo, Colorado, Eastern Michigan and Central Michigan, among others.

Published
