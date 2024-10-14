Academy of Holy Angels' Dalton DeBoer voted top offensive lineman in Minnesota high school football in 2024
DeBoer wins the fan vote for the top player at his position.
After 10 days of fan voting, Academy of Holy Angels' Dalton DeBoer was voted the top offensive lineman in Minnesota high school football in 2024.
Dalton DeBoer, Jr., Academy of Holy Angels
DeBoer opens holes for a rushing game that is averaging 8.3 yards per attempt through four games. At 6-foot-5, 335 pounds, DeBoer has visited Minnesota, and he has offers from Kent State and SMU.
— Jack Butler | butler@scorebooklive.com | @Butler917 on X
