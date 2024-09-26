Top 20 offensive lineman in Minnesota high school football in 2024
High school football will always be about winning the line of scrimmage, and there are many talented offensive lineman throughout the state of Minnesota.


Top Offensive Lineman in Minnesota High School in 2024
Zach Winkle, Jr., Osakis
Winkle can play both center and tackle. At 6-foot-3, 290 pounds, Winkle earned offers from University of Minnesota, Duluth and Minnesota State.
Yahya Yusuf, Sr., Minneapolis Washburn
Yusuf is a dominating tackle for Washburn. He has aided Washburn to a 3-0 record to start the season.
“He’s a phenomenal young man, best leader in our entire school community, four-year starter, three time captain, All District. All-State caliber kid,” Minneapolis Washburn head coach Ryan Galindo said.
Trey Boyd, Sr., Shakopee
Boyd is incredibly mobile in his 6-foot-4, 270 pound frame. He can play both tackle spots for Shakopee. He is committed to Northwestern.
Ryan Babatz, Sr., Buffalo
Babatz loves to get to the second level and punish linebackers or defensive backs. At 6-foot-5, 265 pounds, Babatz earned offers from Army, Central Michigan and Coastal Carolina, among others, before he committed to North Dakota State.
Gavin Wang, Sr., Annandale
Wang has played both offensive and defensive line throughout his career, and he can accelerate off the line as well as anyone. His basketball background is evident from his quality footwork for his size. He is committed to North Dakota State.
Michael Wagner, Sr., Maple Grove
Wagner, at tackle, is a force for a Crimson offense that is averaging 242 rushing yards through three games. He is 6-foot-5, 240 pounds and is committed to North Dakota.
Cooper Mansfield, Sr., Elk River
Being an offensive lineman in the Elk River offense is about getting low and pushing forward. Mansfield dominates from his tackle position. He has offers from University of Wisconsin - River Falls, Jamestown, Bemidji State and Ohio.
Owen Linder, Jr., Chanhassen
Linder is one of the top juniors regardless of position. Linder is Chanhassen’s right tackle, and he played left guard in the Storms' undefeated 2023 Class 5A championship season. He has offers from Iowa, Arkansas Purdue and Kansas State, among others.
Sam Ruid, Sr., St. Francis
Ruid is a 6-foot-5, 300 pound offensive and defensive lineman. Ruid played left tackle for St. Francis last season, and he pummeled defenders all season. He has an offer from Bemidji State.
Jake Allex, Sr., Marshall
Allex started on the Marshall offensive line as a sophomore, and he’d dominated opposing defensive lineman throughout his career. Allex is committed to Bemidji State.
Isaiah Campbell, Sr., Elk River
Campbell is the other reason why Elk Rivers’ running game is so prolific. He’s 6-foot-6, 315 pounds, and he’s talented enough to play multiple positions along the offensive line.
Evan McCarty, Sr., Wayzata
McCarty is a very mobile tackle who can open holes while on the move. McCarty is committed to South Dakota State.
Jack Bauer, Sr., Eastview
The 6-foot-4, 260-pound lineman and wrestler, Bauer is committed to St. Thomas. Bauer is a mauler in the interior of the offensive line, and he can pull and open holes for the running back.
Kaden Bonds, Sr., Lakeville South
Bonds is committed to the University of Minnesota, Duluth, and it’s easy to see why when watching his highlights. He can strike defensive lineman with the best of them.
Dalton DeBoer, Jr., Holy Angels
DeBoer opens holes for a rushing game that is averaging 8.3 yards per attempt through four games. At 6-foot-5, 335 pounds, DeBoer has visited Minnesota, and he has offers from Kent State and SMU.
Ethan Beckman, Jr., Prior Lake
Backman was a standout for the Lakers as a sophomore. Beckman is very mobile at 6-foot-5, 330 pounds. He has an offer from Kansas State.
Noah Dietel, Jr., Litchfield
Dietel is one of the taller offensive lineman at 6-foot-7, and he uses his frame well to shove defensive lineman to the ground.
Noah Hayes, Sr., Cretin-Derham Hall
Hayes towers over defenders at 6-foot-8. He plays tackle for the Raiders, and he is great at sealing the edge for the Raiders’ running backs.
Peter Okafor, Sr., Park Center
Okafor played left tackle for the Pirates in 2023, and he smashed opponents while doing so. He also played as a defensive lineman. Okafor is 6-foot-4, 345 pounds.
Owen Krueger, senior, Blooming Prairie
An all-district player last season, Krueger is a “strong, athletic” offensive lineman who plays with “great leverage” and “controlled nastiness,” according to coach Chad Gimbel.
Krueger has an offer from Minnesota State University, Moorhead. Krueger also qualified for the state track and field meet in shot put.
“He’s a weight room junky,” Gimbel said. “[He] spends endless hours working to improve his skills.”
