Chaska vs. Apple Valley: Live Score Updates of Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Class 4A Championship

MINNEAPOLIS - The No. 5 Chaska Hawks (27-4) play the No. 7 Apple Valley Eagles (21-10) in the 2026 MSHSL boys basketball Class 4A championship at Williams Arena.

The game is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

Both teams upset top seeds to reach the championship. Apple Valley defeated No. 2 Wayzata 75-73 in the quarterfinal, and it defeated No. 3 Maple Grove 73-63 in the semifinals.

The Eagles offense is hot at the right time. They defeated the Trojans with hot shooting, and they shot 62.2 percent from the field in the win over Maple Grove.

“We’re not forcing shots,” senior guard Trey Parker said. “No one is having to work really hard for their shots. The way we’ve been playing, it’s just been fun. Everybody is touching the ball. It’s definitely fun these last couple games.”

The Eagles have three state championships in program history. They won in 2013, 2015 and 2017. They were runner-up in 2018. But the Eagles only won four games four seasons ago, and a state title win would cap a remarkable turnaround for the program.

Chaska slayed a giant of its own. The Hawks topped undefeated and No. 1-seeded Tartan in the semifinal, 60-51.

The Hawks offense loves to shoot the 3-point shot, and freshman Jed Keenum made five of them in the win over Tartan.

“I don’t think one person on this team doubts me,” Keenum said. “It gives me confidence to just shoot the ball over and over.”

Chaska is deep with contributors throughout the team. Juniors Tyler Forrest, Eli Herzog and Kalin Jochum have made critical plays throughout the state tournament. Sophomore Chase Maetzold is an sophomore who plays a key role for the Hawks.

“We’ve been winning physical games throughout the section, and these guys didn’t blink,” Chaska head coach Nick Hayes said. “It speaks to their toughness, their togetherness.”

The Hawks have one state title in program history. They won the title in 2004, but they had only been back to the state tournament once - in 2017 - before this season.

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