Minnesota High School Boys Basketball State Tournament Scores, Recaps, Schedule - March 27
Follow the action from the fourth day of the MSHSL boys basketball state tournament
The 2026 Minnesota high school boys basketball state tournament continues on Friday at Williams Arena.
Friday features the Class 1A and Class 2A semifinals.
This page will be updated with final scores and recaps of each game throughout the day.
CLASS 1A SEMIFINALS
No. 1 Henning vs. No. 5 Hill-Beaver Creek
No. 2 Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton vs. No. 3 Red Lake County Rebels
CLASS 2A SEMIFINALS
No. 1 Goodhue vs. No. 5 Albany
No. 2 Pequot Lakes vs. No. 3 Minnehaha Academy
More from High School On SI
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Published
JACK BUTLER
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917