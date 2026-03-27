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Minnesota High School Boys Basketball State Tournament Scores, Recaps, Schedule - March 27

Follow the action from the fourth day of the MSHSL boys basketball state tournament
Jack Butler|
The Minnesota State High School League
The Minnesota State High School League | Jack Butler

The 2026 Minnesota high school boys basketball state tournament continues on Friday at Williams Arena.

Friday features the Class 1A and Class 2A semifinals.

This page will be updated with final scores and recaps of each game throughout the day.

CLASS 1A SEMIFINALS

No. 1 Henning vs. No. 5 Hill-Beaver Creek

No. 2 Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton vs. No. 3 Red Lake County Rebels

CLASS 2A SEMIFINALS

No. 1 Goodhue vs. No. 5 Albany

No. 2 Pequot Lakes vs. No. 3 Minnehaha Academy

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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