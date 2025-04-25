From Houston to Minneapolis, Donovan Jackson has been a star since Texas high school football
The Minnesota Vikings selected offensive lineman Donovan Jackson with the 24th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Jackson is from the Houston area, and he had the attention of top college football programs entering high school. He had offers from Ohio State and Memphis in July of 2017, according to 247sports.com.
He attended Houston Christian High his freshman year in 2017. He started at left tackle, and he performed well by allowing only one sack. His performance caught the eye of more programs, and offers from Tennessee, LSU, Oklahoma and Texas A&M rolled in.
Jackson transferred to Episcopal High after his freshman season. He started as a sophomore at left tackle for a talented Episcopal team, and he earned all-conference honors.
Episcopal won its conference in 2019, and his senior season was limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Episcopal set me up with their state-of-the-art facilities, you know all the amenities and coaching they have to set me for the next level,“ Jackson told KPRC 2. ”You know walking into a college weight room I wasn’t behind because I have an amazing strength program at Episcopal. I came in already ahead of schedule so they set me tremendously for the next level."
Jackson was also a star in track and field, and he was a member of the band. He threw the discus a Episcopal record 177-1, and he also had a throw in the shot put of 54 feet, six inches.
By the end of his senior season, Jackson was a 5-star recruit and No. 7 in the class of 2021, according to 247sports.com. They had this evaluation of Jackson out of high school:
“Owns the requisite height with outstanding verified length. Legitimately elite prospect whether projected to tackle or guard. Wingspan verified at 7 feet with 36-inch arms. Broad and burly with the expected play strength given his build. Plays with good leverage and bends naturally. Shows enough lateral mobility to mirror edge speed, aided by terrific reach. Capable of bullying second-level targets with impressive functional athleticism to reach them. Owns an encouraging 4.63 short shuttle from summer between sophomore and junior years. Promising body control, even when engaged, relative to mass. Plays hard and will finish blocks to the ground. Technically sound for a high school player. Athletic profile includes strong performances in shot put (52-3 1/2) and discus (165-0). Will face adjustment going from Texas private school ball to P5, but has faced strong competition in elite camps and non-district games. Extremely high-floor prospect who could virtually play anywhere on the offensive line in the long run. One of the nation's top 2021 offensive linemen and could reach NFL Draft first-round status.”
Watch Jackson's senior season highlight tape.
Jackson played both tackle and guard for Ohio State, and it’s his versatility that makes him an intriguing prospect.
NFL Network Analyst Daniel Jeremiah’s scouting report on Jackson:
“Jackson has ideal size, strength and bend as an interior offensive lineman. He is best suited at guard, but he stepped up to play left tackle after the Buckeyes lost their starter at the position in the middle of the 2024 season. In the pass game, he sets with a firm anchor, bends his knees and stays attached. He can slide and redirect smoothly. He is keenly aware on twists and stunts. In the run game, he creates movement on down blocks. He has the quickness and athleticism to kick out defenders on outside pulls. He has enough foot speed to reach and seal on the back side. His overall hand placement is excellent in both the run and pass game. He had a couple tough reps against Abdul Carter, but I was impressed with his overall competitiveness at tackle. He is more than functional at that position, but I see him as a top-tier guard.”
