Glencoe-Silver Lake's Ethan Sonju voted High School on SI's Minnesota Athlete of the Week

Jack Butler

After a week of fan voting, Glencoe-Silver Lake's Ethan Sonju is High School on SI's Minnesota Athlete of the Week.

Poll results and nominees.

If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email butler@scorebooklive.com “MNHSAW Nomination” in the subject line.

Ethan Sonju, Glencoe-Silver Lake

Sonju had a couple of strong performances in the Panther's two wins this week. He had a 36 point performance against Hutchinson before adding 26 more points the next day against Litchfield.

Published
Jack Butler
