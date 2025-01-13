Glencoe-Silver Lake's Ethan Sonju voted High School on SI's Minnesota Athlete of the Week
Kirkpatrick wins for the week of January 6-12
After a week of fan voting, Glencoe-Silver Lake's Ethan Sonju is High School on SI's Minnesota Athlete of the Week.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email butler@scorebooklive.com “MNHSAW Nomination” in the subject line.
Ethan Sonju, Glencoe-Silver Lake
Sonju had a couple of strong performances in the Panther's two wins this week. He had a 36 point performance against Hutchinson before adding 26 more points the next day against Litchfield.
