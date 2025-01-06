Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Minnesota Athlete of the Week? (1/6/2024)
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday. The poll is at the bottom of the page.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email butler@scorebooklive.com “MNHSAW Nomination” in the subject line.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Gavin Covrig, Totino-Grace
The Eagles skated to a scoreless draw with Maple Grove, primarily due to Covrig's performance. The senior stopped all 41 shots he saw as he recorded his first shutout of the season.
Evan Newlander, White Bear Lake
Newlander picked a good time to have a career game. The senior had two goals to help the Bears get a crucial seeding win over Stillwater on Tuesday.
Jameson Duell, Grand Rapids
Duell steered the ship on offense last Saturday against Wayzata. The junior slotted two goals, including the game winner in the Thunderhawks 3-2 victory.
Freddie Schneider, Edina
The sophomore had a four point week to help the Hornets extend their win streak to three.
Wyatt Jonassen, Rock Ridge
Jonassen has played a big role in the Wolverine mid-season surge, adding two shutouts last week. The junior stopped 29 shots against Hermantown before following it up with a 27 save night against Duluth Denfeld.
Brooklyn Mauch, Marshall
The sophomore scored a hat trick and added an assist in the Tiger's 5-1 win over Fairmont.
Penny Gorman, Mankato West
Gorman had no trouble lighting up the scoreboard last Thursday. The sophomore had six goals and one assist in the Scarlet's 11-1 win over Red Wing.
Cate McCoy, Edina
McCoy scored a hat-trick to help the Hornet’s breeze past Hill-Murray 6-0 on Saturday.
Ida Huber, Dodge County
Huber continues to lead the state in Goals Against Average, lowering that number last weekend. The Long Island University commit stopped all 16 shots she saw against Chisago Lakes.
Tyler Wagner, Champlin Park
Wagner scored a season-high 40 points to help the Rebels outlast Anoka 86-85 on Thursday.
Cale Jackson, Deer River
Jackson continues to hit from behind the arc this season. The senior had five threes in a 31 point performance against Hibbing on Friday.
Ethan Sonju, Glencoe-Silver Lake
Sonju had a couple of strong performances in the Panther's two wins this week. He had a 36 point performance against Hutchinson before adding 26 more points the next day against Litchfield.
David Mack, Moorhead
Mack had a 20 point performance in the Spud's win over Woodbury on Saturday.
Lanelle Wright, Minnetonka
Wright made the most of the Skippers only action of the week. The junior scored 23 points to help Minnetonka sneak past Chaska 66-57.
Mya Tautges, Brainerd
Tautges scored a season high 25 points in the Warrior's victory over Buffalo on Friday.
Annika Peper, Stillwater
Pepper had 23 points to help the Ponies get back on track in a 75-42 win over Burnsville on Saturday.
