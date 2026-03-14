The No. 1 Hopkins Royals (27-2) play the No. 2 Rosemount Irish (28-3) in the MSHSL girls basketball state tournament Class 4A championships on Saturday at Williams Arena.

The game is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m., or 25 minutes after the Class 2A championship.

Hopkins is in its 15th state championship game in program history, and the Royals are hoping for their 10th win.

Rosemount was in the title game in 1993, but the Irish have not returned since. A win would give them their first in program history.

Hopkins vs. Rosemount: Live Score Updates of the Minnesota High School Girls Basketball Class 4A Championship

Updates of the game will be here when it begins. Refresh for the latest update.

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