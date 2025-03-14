High School

Live score updates: Crosby-Ironton vs. Minnehaha Academy in Minnesota high school girls basketball semifinal

Get real-time updates from the 2025 MSHSL Class 2A semifinal showdown between Tori Oehrlein and Addi Mack

Jack Butler

Minnehaha Academy's Addi Mack is hoping to lead the Redhawks the Class 2A championship
Minnehaha Academy's Addi Mack is hoping to lead the Redhawks the Class 2A championship / Jeff Lawler

MINNEAPOLIS -- The No. 2 Crosby-Ironton Rangers (31-0) play the No. 3 Minnehaha Academy Redhawks (21-9) in the 2025 Minnesota (MSHSL) high school girls basketball state tournament Class 2A semifinals on Friday at Williams Arena.

The game is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

The showdown features two stars of Minnesota high school girls basketball. Senior Addi Mack is averaging 34 points a game, and junior Oehrlein is averaging 30 points and 16 rebounds per game. Mack is committed to Maryland, and Oehrlein is committed to Minnesota.

This page will be updated throughout the game. Refresh the page for the latest update.

Updates will be here when the game begins.

