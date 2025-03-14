Live score updates: Crosby-Ironton vs. Minnehaha Academy in Minnesota high school girls basketball semifinal
Get real-time updates from the 2025 MSHSL Class 2A semifinal showdown between Tori Oehrlein and Addi Mack
MINNEAPOLIS -- The No. 2 Crosby-Ironton Rangers (31-0) play the No. 3 Minnehaha Academy Redhawks (21-9) in the 2025 Minnesota (MSHSL) high school girls basketball state tournament Class 2A semifinals on Friday at Williams Arena.
The game is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.
The showdown features two stars of Minnesota high school girls basketball. Senior Addi Mack is averaging 34 points a game, and junior Oehrlein is averaging 30 points and 16 rebounds per game. Mack is committed to Maryland, and Oehrlein is committed to Minnesota.
This page will be updated throughout the game. Refresh the page for the latest update.
Live score updates: Crosby-Ironton vs. Minnehaha Academy in Minnesota high school girls basketball semifinal
Updates will be here when the game begins.
- Minnesota high school girls basketball state tournament: Day 3 scores, recap, live updates (3/14/2025)
Recommended Articles
Published