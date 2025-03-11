Predicting the 2025 Minnesota high school girls basketball state tournament winners
The Minnesota (MSHSL) high school girls basketball state tournament is about to get underway. High School on SI takes a look at all four classifications and predicts who will win the state title.
Class 1A
The Goodhue Wildcats are back in the state tournament and looking to repeat as state champions. Coming in as the top-seed, it looks like the Wildcats are in line to repeat as state champions just like they did in 2016 and 2017.
It won’t be easy for Goodhue though as Class 1A is deep once again this year. Mayer Lutheran, the No. 2 seed, is an experienced group who battled the Wildcats in the quarterfinals last year. Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s comes in as a young but talented group and West Central Area and Cromwell-Wright are teams to keep an eye on as well
QUARTERFINAL PREDICTIONS
Goodhue over Walker-Hackensack-Akeley
Cromwelll-Wright over West Central Area
Mayer Lutheran over MACCRAY
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s over Sacred Heart
SEMIFINAL PREDICTIONS
Goodhue over Cromwell-Wright
Mayer Lutheran over Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s
CHAMPIONSHIP PREDICTION
Goodhue over Mayer Lutheran
Class 2A
The No. 1 team in the state all year long has been Providence Academy and that’s not going to change. The Lions are not only the heavy favorite to win the Class 2A title but they would be the favorite in any of the four classes.
Providence Academy is deep and talented and it’s going to take a heroic effort for anyone top ruin their perfect season.
QUARTERFINAL PREDICTIONS
Providence Academy over NRHEG
Sauk Centre over Minnewaska
Crosby-Ironton over Barnesville
Caledonia over Minnehaha Academy
SEMIFINAL PREDICTIONS
Providence Academy over Sauk Centre
Crosby-Ironton over Caledonia
CHAMPIONSHIP PREDICTION
Providence Academy over Crosby-Ironton
Class 3A
Another team looking to repeat this year is Benidle-St. Margaret’s. The Red Knights have been a bit under the radar this season despite coming in as the defending state champions.
Benilde-St. Margaret's was the No. 2 seed in its section but earned the top-seed in the Class 3A State Tournament as they are the favorites again to take home the title.
QUARTERFINAL PREDICTIONS
Benilde-St. Margaret's over Stewartville
Alexandria over DeLaSalle
Monticello over Cretin-Derham Hall
Marshall over Rock Ridge
SEMIFINAL PREDICTIONS
Benilde-St. Margaret's over Alexandria
Marshall over Monticello
CHAMPIONSHIP PREDICTION
Benilde-St. Margaret's over Marshall
Class 4A
Of all four classes, this could be the one that is the most wide open for anyone to make a run. Maple Grove comes in as the top seed, but there are seven other quality teams eager to make some noise. Whoever comes out on top in this one will have earned it for sure.
QUARTERFINAL PREDICTIONS
Maple Grove over White Bear Lake
Brainerd over Lakeville North
Eastview over Anoka
Hopkins over Chaska
SEMIFINAL PREDICTIONS
Maple Grove over Brainerd
Hopkins over Eastview
CHAMPIONSHIP PREDICTION
Hopkins over Maple Grove
