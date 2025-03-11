High School

Predicting the 2025 Minnesota high school girls basketball state tournament winners

Who will cut down the nets in this years' MSHSL girls basketball state tournament? We tell you

Kip Kovar

Maddyn Greenway for Providence Academy
Maddyn Greenway for Providence Academy / Jeff Lawler

The Minnesota (MSHSL) high school girls basketball state tournament is about to get underway. High School on SI takes a look at all four classifications and predicts who will win the state title.

Predicting the 2025 Minnesota high school girls basketball state tournament winners

Class 1A

The Goodhue Wildcats are back in the state tournament and looking to repeat as state champions. Coming in as the top-seed, it looks like the Wildcats are in line to repeat as state champions just like they did in 2016 and 2017.

It won’t be easy for Goodhue though as Class 1A is deep once again this year. Mayer Lutheran, the No. 2 seed, is an experienced group who battled the Wildcats in the quarterfinals last year. Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s comes in as a young but talented group and West Central Area and Cromwell-Wright are teams to keep an eye on as well

QUARTERFINAL PREDICTIONS

Goodhue over Walker-Hackensack-Akeley

Cromwelll-Wright over West Central Area

Mayer Lutheran over MACCRAY

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s over Sacred Heart

SEMIFINAL PREDICTIONS

Goodhue over Cromwell-Wright

Mayer Lutheran over Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s

CHAMPIONSHIP PREDICTION

Goodhue over Mayer Lutheran

Class 2A

The No. 1 team in the state all year long has been Providence Academy and that’s not going to change. The Lions are not only the heavy favorite to win the Class 2A title but they would be the favorite in any of the four classes.

Providence Academy is deep and talented and it’s going to take a heroic effort for anyone top ruin their perfect season.

QUARTERFINAL PREDICTIONS

Providence Academy over NRHEG

Sauk Centre over Minnewaska

Crosby-Ironton over Barnesville

Caledonia over Minnehaha Academy

SEMIFINAL PREDICTIONS

Providence Academy over Sauk Centre

Crosby-Ironton over Caledonia

CHAMPIONSHIP PREDICTION

Providence Academy over Crosby-Ironton

Class 3A

Another team looking to repeat this year is Benidle-St. Margaret’s. The Red Knights have been a bit under the radar this season despite coming in as the defending state champions.

Benilde-St. Margaret's was the No. 2 seed in its section but earned the top-seed in the Class 3A State Tournament as they are the favorites again to take home the title.

QUARTERFINAL PREDICTIONS

Benilde-St. Margaret's over Stewartville

Alexandria over DeLaSalle

Monticello over Cretin-Derham Hall

Marshall over Rock Ridge

SEMIFINAL PREDICTIONS

Benilde-St. Margaret's over Alexandria

Marshall over Monticello

CHAMPIONSHIP PREDICTION


Benilde-St. Margaret's over Marshall

Class 4A

Of all four classes, this could be the one that is the most wide open for anyone to make a run. Maple Grove comes in as the top seed, but there are seven other quality teams eager to make some noise. Whoever comes out on top in this one will have earned it for sure.

QUARTERFINAL PREDICTIONS

Maple Grove over White Bear Lake

Brainerd over Lakeville North

Eastview over Anoka

Hopkins over Chaska

SEMIFINAL PREDICTIONS

Maple Grove over Brainerd

Hopkins over Eastview

CHAMPIONSHIP PREDICTION

Hopkins over Maple Grove

Recommended Articles

feed

Published |Modified
Kip Kovar
KIP KOVAR

Kip Kovar has been covering high school sports in Minnesota for more than a decade. He's won multiple awards for his work and has a passion for telling stories across the state when it comes to high school sports.

Home/Minnesota