Minnesota high school girls basketball state tournament: Day 3 scores, recap, live updates (3/14/2025)

A roundup of the MSHSL girls basketball Class 1A and Class 2A semifinals

Jack Butler

Maddyn Greenway hopes to lead Providence Academy to its fourth consecutive Class 2A championship
Maddyn Greenway hopes to lead Providence Academy to its fourth consecutive Class 2A championship / Jeff Lawler

The 2025 Minnesota (MSHSL) high school girls basketball state tournament continues with day three of the tournament. The third day features the Class 1A and Class 2A semifinals at Williams Arena.

High School on SI has scores, recaps and live updates throughout the second day of action.

The following article will be updated with scores and recaps of each game throughout the day. Refresh the page for the latest update.

CLASS 1A

No. 1 Goodhue vs. No. 4 West Central Area - 12 p.m.

No. 3 Sleepy Eye Saint Mary's vs. No. 7 MACCRAY - 2 p.m.

CLASS 2A

No. 1 Providence Academy vs. No. 5 Minnewaska Area - 6 p.m.

No. 2 Crosby-Ironton vs. No. 3 Minnehaha Academy - 8 p.m.

