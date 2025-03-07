High School

Live score updates: Hibbing vs. East Grand Forks in Minnesota high school boys hockey state tournament semifinal

Get real-time score updates from the 2025 MSHSL boys hockey state tournament Class 1A semifinal between the Bluejackets and the Green Wave

Jack Butler

Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul for the 2025 MSHSL boys hockey state tournament
Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul for the 2025 MSHSL boys hockey state tournament / Reid Glenn / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The No. 1 Hibbing-Chisholm Bluejackets (20-9) play the East Grand Forks Green Wave (14-13-2) in the 2025 Minnesota (MSHSL) high school boys hockey state tournament Class 1A semifinals on Friday at the Xcel Energy Center.

This game is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. or 30 minutes after the previous game.

This page will be updated with goals and information throughout the game. Refresh the page for the latest update.

Live score updates: Hibbing vs. East Grand Forks in Minnesota high school boys hockey state tournament semifinal (3/7/2025)

Updates will be here when the game begins.

More 2025 MSHSL boys hockey state tournament coverage

feed

Published
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Home/Minnesota