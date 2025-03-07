Minnesota high school boys hockey state tournament: Semifinal scores, recaps, live updates (3/7/2025)
Get scores and schedule from the 2025 MSHSL boys hockey state tournament semifinals
The 2025 Minnesota (MSHSL) high school boys hockey state tournament continues on Friday, March 7 with the Class 1A and Class 2A semifinals at the Xcel Energy Center.
This page will be updated throughout the day with recaps and links to live score updates. High School on SI has coverage throughout the 2025 MSHSL boys hockey state tournament.
CLASS 1A BRACKET
No. 2 St. Cloud Cathedral vs. No. 6 Orono - 11 a.m.
No. 1 Hibbing/Chisholm vs. No. 4 East Grand Forks - 1 p.m. (or 30 minutes after the previous game)
CLASS 2A BRACKET
No. 2 Stillwater vs. No. 3 St. Thomas Academy - 6 p.m.
No. 1 Moorhead vs. No. 5 Edina - 8 p.m. (or 30 minutes after the previous game)
