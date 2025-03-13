Live score updates: Hopkins vs. Eastview in Minnesota high school girls basketball state tournament semifinal
Get real-time game updates from the 2025 MSHSL girls basketball state tournament Class 4A semifinal
MINNEAPOLIS -- The No. 2 Eastview Lightning (26-3) play the No. 3 Hopkins Royals (25-5) in the 2025 Minnesota (MSHSL) high school girls basketball state tournament Class 4A semifinals on Thursday at Williams Arena.
The game is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.
- Minnesota (MSHSL) high school girls basketball state tournament: Day 2 scores, recaps, live updates (3/13/2025)
