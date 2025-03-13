Minnesota (MSHSL) high school girls basketball state tournament: Day 2 scores, recaps, live updates (3/13/2025)
Get scores and updates from the second day of the 2025 MSHSL girls basketball state tournament
The 2025 Minnesota (MSHSL) high school girls basketball state tournament continues on Thursday with the Class 1A quarterfinals and Class 3A and Class 4A semifinals.
High School on SI has scores, recaps and live updates throughout the second day of action.
The following article will be updated with scores and recaps of each game throughout the day. Refresh the page for the latest update.
CLASS 1A
Quarterfinals - Maturi Pavilion
No. 1 Goodhue vs. No. 8 Walker-Hackensack-Akeley - 11 a.m.
No. 4 West Central Area vs. No. 5 Cromwell-Wright - 1 p.m.
No. 2 Mayer Lutheran vs. No. 7 MACCRAY - 3 p.m.
No. 3 Sleey Eye Saint Mary's vs. No. 6 Sacred Heart Eagles - 5 p.m.
CLASS 3A
Semifinals - Williams Arena
No. 1 Benilde-St. Margaret's vs. No. 5 Alexandria Area - 12 p.m.
No. 3 Marshall vs. No. 7 Cretin-Derham Hall - 2 p.m.
CLASS 4A
Semifinals - Williams Arena
No. 1 Maple Grove vs. No. 4 Lakeville North - 6 p.m.
No. 2 Eastview vs. No. 3 Hopkins - 8 p.m.
Minnesota high school girls basketball state tournament: Day 1 scores, recaps, live updates (3/12/2025)
