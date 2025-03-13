High School

Minnesota (MSHSL) high school girls basketball state tournament: Day 2 scores, recaps, live updates (3/13/2025)

Get scores and updates from the second day of the 2025 MSHSL girls basketball state tournament

Jack Butler

Arianna Grainey

The 2025 Minnesota (MSHSL) high school girls basketball state tournament continues on Thursday with the Class 1A quarterfinals and Class 3A and Class 4A semifinals.

High School on SI has scores, recaps and live updates throughout the second day of action.

The following article will be updated with scores and recaps of each game throughout the day. Refresh the page for the latest update.

Minnesota (MSHSL) high school girls basketball state tournament: Day 2 scores, recaps, live updates (3/13/2025)

CLASS 1A

Quarterfinals - Maturi Pavilion

No. 1 Goodhue vs. No. 8 Walker-Hackensack-Akeley - 11 a.m.

No. 4 West Central Area vs. No. 5 Cromwell-Wright - 1 p.m.

No. 2 Mayer Lutheran vs. No. 7 MACCRAY - 3 p.m.

No. 3 Sleey Eye Saint Mary's vs. No. 6 Sacred Heart Eagles - 5 p.m.

CLASS 3A

Semifinals - Williams Arena

No. 1 Benilde-St. Margaret's vs. No. 5 Alexandria Area - 12 p.m.

Live updates here.

No. 3 Marshall vs. No. 7 Cretin-Derham Hall - 2 p.m.

CLASS 4A

Semifinals - Williams Arena

No. 1 Maple Grove vs. No. 4 Lakeville North - 6 p.m.

No. 2 Eastview vs. No. 3 Hopkins - 8 p.m.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published |Modified
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Home/Minnesota