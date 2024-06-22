Live score updates: Mahtomedi vs. Totino-Grace in the Minnesota high school baseball Class 3A championship
MINNEAPOLIS — The No. 3 Mahtomedi Zephyrs (22-4) face the No. 5 Totino-Grace Eagles (18-8) in the Minnesota (MSHSL) high school baseball Class 3A championships on Saturday at Target Field.
The game is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.
This page will be updated after every half-inning. Refresh the page for the latest updates.
FINAL: Totino-Grace 2, Mahtomedi 1
LIVE UPDATES
BOTTOM 7TH INNING
Totino-Grace gets the three outs it needs for a state championship.
TOP 7TH INNING
Totino-Grace leaves two runners on base in the inning. No runs. The Eagles lead 2-1 entering the bottom of the seventh.
BOTTOM 6TH INNING
Mahtomedi scores one run in the inning to cut the lead to 2-1 Totino-Grace.
Mahtomedi scores on run on an attempted pick-off gone wrong from Totino-Grace. Eagles' pitcher Tommy Heifort tried to pick off a runner at third, Gunnar Sather, but before Heifort threw it he pivoted back and threw to first, where the Mahtomedi runner, Jacob Reubish, had already taken off to second. When the Eagles threw to second, Sather took off for home and successfully stole the base.
TOP 6TH INNING
Totino-Grace leaves one runner on base in the inning. No runs.
BOTTOM 5TH INNING
Mahtomedi can't get a runner on base. Totino-Grace leads 2-0 entering the sixth innnig.
TOP 5TH INNING
Totino-Grace advanced a runner to third base with two out, but this time Hill could not drive in the runner.
BOTTOM 4TH INNING
Mahtomedi gets a runner to second base but can't capitalize.
TOP 4TH INNING
Totino-Grace leaves a runner on second base in the inning. They still lead 2-0.
BOTTOM 3RD INNING
Mahtomedi doe not get a runner on base in the inning.
TOP 3RD INNING
Totino-Grace adds a run in the inning and leave two runners on base. The Eagles lead 2-0.
Hill drives in another runner for Totino-Grace to give the Eagles a 2-0 lead. He drove in Brayden Morel from second with a fly ball that dropped in front of the center fielder.
BOTTOM 2ND INNING
Totino-Grace pitcher Tommy Heifort strikes out the side.
TOP 2ND INNING
No baserunners for Totino-Grace in the second.
BOTTOM 1ST INNING
Mahtomedi gets two runners on but the Eagles get out of the inning.
TOP 1ST INNING
Totino-Grace scores one run in the inning.
Noah Hill drives in Adam Molitor from second with an RBI single for a 1-0 Totino-Grace lead.
Mahtomedi throws the first pitch and we're underway.
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
- Jack Butler | butler@scorebooklive.com | @Butler917 on X