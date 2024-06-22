High School

Live score updates: Mahtomedi vs. Totino-Grace in the Minnesota high school baseball Class 3A championship

See updates from the 2024 MSHSL Class 3A baseball state championship game

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

MINNEAPOLIS — The No. 3 Mahtomedi Zephyrs (22-4) face the No. 5 Totino-Grace Eagles (18-8) in the Minnesota (MSHSL) high school baseball Class 3A championships on Saturday at Target Field.

The game is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.

This page will be updated after every half-inning. Refresh the page for the latest updates.

FINAL: Totino-Grace 2, Mahtomedi 1

LIVE UPDATES

BOTTOM 7TH INNING

Totino-Grace gets the three outs it needs for a state championship.

TOP 7TH INNING

Totino-Grace leaves two runners on base in the inning. No runs. The Eagles lead 2-1 entering the bottom of the seventh.

BOTTOM 6TH INNING

Mahtomedi scores one run in the inning to cut the lead to 2-1 Totino-Grace.

Mahtomedi scores on run on an attempted pick-off gone wrong from Totino-Grace. Eagles' pitcher Tommy Heifort tried to pick off a runner at third, Gunnar Sather, but before Heifort threw it he pivoted back and threw to first, where the Mahtomedi runner, Jacob Reubish, had already taken off to second. When the Eagles threw to second, Sather took off for home and successfully stole the base.

TOP 6TH INNING

Totino-Grace leaves one runner on base in the inning. No runs.

BOTTOM 5TH INNING

Mahtomedi can't get a runner on base. Totino-Grace leads 2-0 entering the sixth innnig.

TOP 5TH INNING

Totino-Grace advanced a runner to third base with two out, but this time Hill could not drive in the runner.

BOTTOM 4TH INNING

Mahtomedi gets a runner to second base but can't capitalize.

TOP 4TH INNING

Totino-Grace leaves a runner on second base in the inning. They still lead 2-0.

BOTTOM 3RD INNING

Mahtomedi doe not get a runner on base in the inning.

TOP 3RD INNING

Totino-Grace adds a run in the inning and leave two runners on base. The Eagles lead 2-0.

Hill drives in another runner for Totino-Grace to give the Eagles a 2-0 lead. He drove in Brayden Morel from second with a fly ball that dropped in front of the center fielder.

BOTTOM 2ND INNING

Totino-Grace pitcher Tommy Heifort strikes out the side.

TOP 2ND INNING

No baserunners for Totino-Grace in the second.

BOTTOM 1ST INNING

Mahtomedi gets two runners on but the Eagles get out of the inning.

TOP 1ST INNING

Totino-Grace scores one run in the inning.

Noah Hill drives in Adam Molitor from second with an RBI single for a 1-0 Totino-Grace lead.

Mahtomedi throws the first pitch and we're underway.

