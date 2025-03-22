High School

Live score updates: Mankato East vs Alexandria in Minnesota high school boys basketball state Class 3A championship

Get real-time score and game updates from the 2025 MSHSL boys basketball state tournament Class 3A championship

Jack Butler

Alexandria boys basketball senior Chase Thompson has led the Cardinals to the Class 3A championship
Alexandria boys basketball senior Chase Thompson has led the Cardinals to the Class 3A championship / Reid Glenn / USA TODAY NETWORK

MINNEAPOLIS -- The No. 1 Mankato East Cougars (29-1) play the No. 3 Alexandria Cardinals (28-3) in the 2025 Minnesota (MSHSL) high school boys basketball state tournament Class 3A championship on Saturday at Williams Arena.

The game is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

This page will be updated with information throughout the game. Refresh the page for the latest update.

Live score updates: Mankato East vs Alexandria in Minnesota high school boys basketball state Class 3A championship

Updates will be placed here when the game begins.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Home/Minnesota