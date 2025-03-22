High School

Minnesota (MSHSL) boys basketball state tournament: Championship scores, recaps, live updates (3/22/2025)

Get scores and links to real-time updates from the final day of the 2025 MSHSL boys basketball state tournament

Jack Butler

Albany boys basketball senior Ethan Meyer blocks out a Caledonia player in the state semifinal game March 21, 2025 at Williams Arena in Minneapolis. The Huskies won 59-54.
Albany boys basketball senior Ethan Meyer blocks out a Caledonia player in the state semifinal game March 21, 2025 at Williams Arena in Minneapolis. The Huskies won 59-54. / Reid Glenn / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MINNEAPOLIS - The 2025 Minnesota (MSHSL) high school boys basketball state tournament concludes on Saturday at Williams Arena. The MSHSL will crown four champions, and High School on SI has coverage of all four championship games from.

This page has scores, recaps and live updates from the championship day of the Minnesota high school boys basketball state tournament.

CLASS 1A

No. 1 Cherry vs. No. 2 Dawson-Boyd - 11 a.m.

CLASS 2A

No. 1 Albany vs. No. 2 Waseca - 5 p.m.

CLASS 3A

No. 1 Mankato East vs. No. 3 Alexandria Area - 1 p.m.

CLASS 4A

No. 1 Cretin-Derham Hall vs. No. 2 Wayzata - 8 p.m.

Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

