High School

Live score updates: Marshall vs Cretin-Derham Hall in Minnesota high school girls basketball semifinals (3/13/2025)

Get real-time game updates from the MSHSL girls basketball state tournament Class 3A semifinals

Jack Butler

SBLive

The No. 3 Marshall Tigers (28-1) play the No. 7 Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders (21-9) in the 2025 Minnesota (MSHSL) high school girls basketball state tournament Class 3A semifinals on Thursday at 2 p.m. at Williams Arena.

The game is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

This page will be updated with throughout the game with score and information. Refresh the page for the latest update.

Live score updates: Marshall vs Cretin-Derham Hall in Minnesota high school girls basketball semifinals (3/13/2025)

Updates will be here when the game begins.

More Minnesota High School Sports Coverage

feed

Published |Modified
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Home/Minnesota