Live score updates: Moorhead vs. Edina in Minnesota high school boys hockey state tournament Class 2A semifinal

Get real-time score updates from the 2025 MSHSL boys hockey state tournament Class 2A semifinals between the Spuds and the Hornets

Jack Butler

Moorhead senior Charlie Stenehjem plays the puck outside of his crease Jan. 14 during a game at Scheels Athletic Complex in Sartell. The Spuds won 3-0.
Moorhead senior Charlie Stenehjem plays the puck outside of his crease Jan. 14 during a game at Scheels Athletic Complex in Sartell. The Spuds won 3-0. / Reid Glenn / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The No. 1 Moorhead Spuds (26-2-1) play the No. 5 Edina Hornets (21-6-2) in the 2025 Minnesota (MSHSL) high school boys hockey state tournament Class 2A semifinals on Friday at the Xcel Energy Center.

The game is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. or 30 minutes after the previous game.

This page will be updated with goals and information throughout the game. Refresh the page for the latest update.

Updates will go here when the game begins.

JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

