Live score updates: Moorhead vs. Lakeville South in Minnesota high school football Class 6A semifinal — November 14
MINNEAPOLIS — The No. 2-seed Lakeville South Cougars (9-2) play the No. 6-seed Moorhead Spuds (7-4) in the 2025 MSHSL Class 6A semifinals on Friday at U.S. Bank Stadium.
The game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.
The Cougars defeated No. 1 Maple Grove 49-31 to reach the semifinals. Running back Griffen Dean ran 22 times for 286 yards and six touchdowns to upset the previously undefeated defending champions.
Moorhead quarterback Jett Feeney returned from injury, and his presence sparked a playoff run to U.S. Bank Stadium. In six games played this season, he has thrown for 1,620 yards and 23 touchdowns to one interception.
Players to Watch
Moorhead
- Jett Feeney, Jr., QB — 75% completion percentage, 1,620 passing yards
- David Mack, Jr., WR — 107 receptions for 1,438 yards and 24 TDs
- Taye Reich, Jr., RB — 193 rushing attempts for 1,312 and 14 TDs
Lakeville South
- Griffen Dean, Jr., RB — 1,502 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns
- Nic Swanson, Sr., RB — 1,258 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns
- Josh Bergan, Sr., DE — 53 total tackles, four sacks
Live score updates: Moorhead vs. Lakeville South in Minnesota high school football Class 6A semifinal — November 15
Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.
More from High School On SI