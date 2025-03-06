Live score updates: Shakopee vs. St. Thomas Academy in Minnesota high school boys hockey state tournament
Get game updates from the 2025 MSHSL boys hockey state tournament Class 2A quarterfinal between the Cadets and the Sabers
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The No. 3-seed St. Thomas Academy Cadets (23-5) play the No. 6-seed Shakopee Sabers (22-5-1) in the 2025 Minnesota (MSHSL) high school boys hockey state tournament Class 2A quarterfinals on Thursday at the Excel Energy Center.
The game is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. or 30 minutes after the previous game.
This page will be updated throughout the game with scoring plays and more information. Refresh the page for the latest update.
Live score updates: Shakopee vs. St. Thomas Academy in Minnesota high school boys hockey state tournament
Updates will be placed here.
More 2025 MSHSL boys hockey state tournament coverage
Published