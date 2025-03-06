Minnesota high school boys hockey state tournament: Day 2 scores, recaps, live updates (3/6/2025)
Get final scores, recaps and live updates from the 2025 MSHSL boys hockey state tournament Class 2A quarterfinals
The 2025 Minnesota (MSHSL) high school boys hockey state tournament continues on Thursday, March 6 at the Xcel Energy Center with the Class 2A quarterfinals.
This page will be updated throughout the day with recaps and links to live score updates. High School on SI has coverage throughout the 2025 MSHSL boys hockey state tournament.
CLASS 2A BRACKET
Quarterfinals Schedule
No. 2 Stillwater vs. No. 7 Andover - 11 a.m.
No. 3 St. Thomas Academy vs. No. 6 Shakopee - 1 p.m. (or 30 minutes after the previous game)
Live updates link will be here.
No. 1 Moorhead vs. No. 8 Lakeville South - 6 p.m.
Live updates link will be here.
No. 4 Rogers vs. No. 5 Edina - 8 p.m. (or 30 minutes after the previous game)
Live updates link will be here.
More 2025 MSHSL boys hockey state tournament coverage
