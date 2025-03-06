High School

Minnesota high school boys hockey state tournament: Day 2 scores, recaps, live updates (3/6/2025)

Get final scores, recaps and live updates from the 2025 MSHSL boys hockey state tournament Class 2A quarterfinals

Jack Butler

Rogers' Parker Deschene in 2023. He and his senior class have led the Royals to the 2025 MSHSL high school boys hockey state tournament.
Rogers' Parker Deschene in 2023. He and his senior class have led the Royals to the 2025 MSHSL high school boys hockey state tournament. / Earl Ebensteiner

The 2025 Minnesota (MSHSL) high school boys hockey state tournament continues on Thursday, March 6 at the Xcel Energy Center with the Class 2A quarterfinals.

This page will be updated throughout the day with recaps and links to live score updates. High School on SI has coverage throughout the 2025 MSHSL boys hockey state tournament.

CLASS 2A BRACKET

Quarterfinals Schedule

No. 2 Stillwater vs. No. 7 Andover - 11 a.m.

Live updates.

No. 3 St. Thomas Academy vs. No. 6 Shakopee - 1 p.m. (or 30 minutes after the previous game)


Live updates link will be here.

No. 1 Moorhead vs. No. 8 Lakeville South - 6 p.m.

Live updates link will be here.

No. 4 Rogers vs. No. 5 Edina - 8 p.m. (or 30 minutes after the previous game)

Live updates link will be here.

