Live score updates: Springfield vs. Parkers Prairie in the Class 1A Minnesota high school baseball championship
MINNEAPOLIS — The No. 2-seed Parkers Prairie Panthers play the No. 4-seed Springfield Tigers in the 2024 Minnesota (MSHSL) high school baseball Class 1A championship game.
The game is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at Target Field.
This page will update with a recap of each half-inning. Refresh the page for the latest update.
Recap of the game will be posted HERE.
FINAL: Springfield 5, Parkers Prairie 1
Top 7th
Parkers Prairie gets a runner on second, but Jakob Nachreiner completes the complete game and Springfield wins 5-1.
Bottom 6th inning
Beers hits an RBI single to give the Tigers a 5-1 lead entering the seventh inning.
Top 6th inning
No runs or hits for Parkers Prairie in the sixth inning.
Bottom 5th inning
No runs in the fifth. Springfield leads 4-1.
Top 5th inning
Parkers Prairie gets one runner on first but that's it for the Panthers in the inning.
Bottom 4th inning
Springfield leaves one runner in scoring position in the inning.
Top 4th inning
Parkers Prairie loads the bases, but Springfield keeps the Panthers off the board.
Bottom 3rd inning
End of 3rd: Springfield 4, Parkers Prairie 1
Madden Lendt and Jakob Nachreiner hit singles, and Lendt scored on an error from the Panthers first baseman. Springfield added two more runs with a sac fly from J. Ludewig and an A. Moriarty single.
Top 3rd inning
Springfield gets through the half-inning allowing no runs or hits.
Bottom 2nd inning
No runs, no hits allowed in the second for Parkers Prairie.
Top 2nd inning
Springfield pitcher Nachreiner strikes out three batters and allows one single to get through the inning.
Bottom 1st
End of 1: Parkers Prairie 1, Springfield 1
Russell Beers hits an RBI double to score Jakob Nachreiner with one out in the inning. The game is tied at one.
Top of the 1st
Parkers Prairie scores one run in the inning. The Panthers had the bases loaded with one out but Springfield pitcher Jakob Nachreiner threw two strikouts to espace more damage.
Nolan Steidl hits an RBI double to give Parkers Prairie a 1-0 lead with one out. Dylan Debilzen scores.
Springfield with the first pitch and we're underway.
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
- Jack Butler | butler@scorebooklive.com | @Butler917 on X