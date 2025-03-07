Live score updates: St. Cloud Cathedral vs. Orono in Minnesota high school boys hockey state tournament semifinal
Get real-time game updates from the 2025 MSHSL boys hockey state tournament semifinals between the Crusaders and the Spartans
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The No. 2 St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders (19-8-2) play the No. 6 Orono Spartans (16-10-3) in the 2025 Minnesota (MSHSL) high school boys hockey state tournament Class 1A semifinals on Friday at the Xcel Energy Center.
This game is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.
- Minnesota high school boys hockey state tournament: Semifinal scores, recaps, live updates (3/7/2025)
This page will be updated with goals and information throughout the game. Refresh the page for the latest update.
Live score updates: St. Cloud Cathedral vs. Orono in Minnesota high school boys hockey state tournament semifinal (3/7/2025)
Updates will be here when the game begins.
Published