Live score updates: Stillwater vs. Hill-Murray in Minnesota boys high school hockey Section 4AA final (2/28/2025)
The Pioneers and Ponies face off in the Class 2A, Section 4 championship game
Live score updates: Stillwater vs. Hill-Murray in Minnesota boys high school hockey Section 4AA final (2/28/2025)
This is the second matchup of the year between the two schools. Hill-Murray won the first matchup 3-1 on January 25.
This game is scheduled to be played at 7 p.m. This page will be updated with information throughout the game.
Live score updates: Stillwater vs. Hill-Murray in Minnesota boys high school hockey Section 4AA final (2/28/2025)
Updates will be placed here.
Published