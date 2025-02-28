High School

Live score updates: Stillwater vs. Hill-Murray in Minnesota boys high school hockey Section 4AA final (2/28/2025)

The Pioneers and Ponies face off in the Class 2A, Section 4 championship game

Carter Dooner

Jon Namyst

Live score updates: Stillwater vs. Hill-Murray in Minnesota boys high school hockey Section 4AA final (2/28/2025)

This is the second matchup of the year between the two schools. Hill-Murray won the first matchup 3-1 on January 25.

This game is scheduled to be played at 7 p.m. This page will be updated with information throughout the game.

Live score updates: Stillwater vs. Hill-Murray in Minnesota boys high school hockey Section 4AA final (2/28/2025)

Updates will be placed here.

Published
Carter Dooner
CARTER DOONER

Carter is a senior at the University of Minnesota studying journalism. He has been contributing to High School on SI since 2022, covering a variety high school sports throughout the state.

Home/Minnesota