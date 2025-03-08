High School

Live score updates: Stillwater vs. Moorhead in Minnesota high school boys hockey Class 2A championship (3/8/2025)

Get real-time game updates from the 2025 MSHSL boys hockey state tournament Class 2A championship between the Ponies and the Spuds

Jack Butler

Sartell hockey sophomore Brady Anderson guards Moorhead junior Zak Devig on January 14, 2025 during a game at Scheels Athletic Complex in Sartell. The Sabres lost 3-0.
/ Reid Glenn / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The No.1 Moorhead Spuds (27-2-1) play the No. 2 Stillwater Ponies (24-6) in the 2025 Minnesota (MSHSL) high school boys hockey state tournament Class 2A championship on Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

This page will be updated with goals and information throughout the game. Refresh the page for the latest update.

Both teams will be hoping to add their first state championship in program history. Moorhead is 0-8 in championship games. This is Stillwater's first championship game.

Updates will be here.

More 2025 MSHSL boys hockey state tournament coverage

Published
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

