Minnesota high school boys hockey state tournament: Championship scores, live updates, recaps (3/8/2025)

Get scores and recaps of the 2025 MSHSL boys hockey state championships

Jack Butler

St. Cloud Cathedral hockey junior Griffin Sturm skates against Mahtomedi in the state semifinal March 5, 2025 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The Crusaders won 3-0.
St. Cloud Cathedral hockey junior Griffin Sturm skates against Mahtomedi in the state semifinal March 5, 2025 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The Crusaders won 3-0. / Reid Glenn / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The 2025 Minnesota (MSHSL) high school boys hockey state tournament comes to a conclusion on Saturday, March 8 with the Class 1A and Class 2A championship games at the Xcel Energy Center.

The Class 1A game between No. 2 St. Cloud Cathedral and No. 4 East Grand Forks is at 12 p.m., and the Class 2A championship game between No. 1 Moorhead and No. 2 Stillwater is at 7 p.m.

The third place games will take place before their respective championship games.

This page will be updated throughout the day with recaps and links to live score updates. High School on SI has coverage throughout the 2025 MSHSL boys hockey state tournament.

CLASS 1A CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 2 St. Cloud Cathedral and No. 4 East Grand Forks - 12 a.m.

Live updates link will be here.

CLASS 2A CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 1 Moorhead and No. 2 Stillwater - 7 p.m.

Live updates link will be here.

CLASS 1A THIRD PLACE

Orono vs. Hibbing/Chisholm - 9:30 a.m.

CLASS 2A THIRD PLACE

St. Thomas Academy vs. Edina - 4 p.m.

JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

