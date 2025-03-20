Live score updates: Wayzata vs. Shakopee in Minnesota high school boys basketball state tournament semifinal
Get real-time game updates from the 2025 MSHSL boys basketball Class 4A semifinals between the Trojans and the Sabers
MINNEAPOLIS -- The No. 2 Wayzata Trojans (26-4) play the No. 3 Shakopee Sabers (24-5) in the 2025 Minnesota (MSHSL) high school boys basketball state tournament Class 4A semifinals on Thursday at Williams Arena.
The Trojans defeated the Sabers 92-65 on December 31.
The game is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.
- Minnesota (MSHSL) high school boys basketball state tournament: Day 2 scores, recaps, live updates (3/20/2025)
This page will be updated with information about the game. Refresh the page for the latest update.
Live score updates: Wayzata vs. Shakopee in Minnesota high school boys basketball state tournament Class 4A semifinal
Updates will be placed here.
- Minnesota high school boys basketball state tournament: Day 1 scores, recaps, live updates (3/18/2025)
Recommended Articles
Published