Minnesota (MSHSL) high school boys basketball state tournament: Day 2 scores, recaps, live updates (3/20/2025)
See the schedule and scores from the second day of the 2025 MSHSL boys basketball state tournament
The 2025 Minnesota (MSHSL) high school boys basketball state tournament continues with the Class 1A quarterfinals and the Class 3A and 4A semifinals.
The Class 1A quarterfinals are at Target Center. The Class 3A and 4A semifinals are at Williams Arena.
High School on SI has scores, recaps and more on day one of the 2025 MSHSL boys basketball state tournament.
CLASS 1A
Quarterfinals - Target Center
No. 1 Cherry vs. No. 8 B O L D - 11 a.m.
No. 4 Nevis vs. No. 5 Henning - 1 p.m.
No. 2 Dawson-Boyd vs. No. 7 Heritage Christian Academy - 3 p.m.
No. 3 Red Lake County Rebels vs. No. 6 Goodhue - 5 p.m.
CLASS 3A
Semifinals - Williams Arena
No. 1 Mankato East vs. No. 4 Orono - 12 p.m.
No. 2 Totino-Grace vs. No. 3 Alexandria Area - 2 p.m.
CLASS 4A
Semifinals - Williams Arena
No. 1 Cretin-Derham Hall vs. No. 4 Maple Grove - 6 p.m.
No. 2 Wayzata vs. No. 3 Shakopee - 8 p.m.
