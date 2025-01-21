Maple Grove's Jaden Roueche voted High School on SI's Minnesota Athlete of the Week
Roueche wins for the week of January 6 - 12
After a week of fan voting, Maple Grove's Jaden Roueche is High School on SI's Minnesota Athlete of the Week.
Jaden Roueche, Maple Grove
Roueche contributed to both goals in the Crimson’s 2-0 win over Blaine earlier in the week – then capped the week off with a third period hat trick to lead them past Andover 8-6.
