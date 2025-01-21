High School

Maple Grove's Jaden Roueche voted High School on SI's Minnesota Athlete of the Week

Roueche wins for the week of January 6 - 12

Jack Butler

After a week of fan voting, Maple Grove's Jaden Roueche is High School on SI's Minnesota Athlete of the Week.

Poll results and nominees.

If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email butler@scorebooklive.com “MNHSAW Nomination” in the subject line.

Jaden Roueche, Maple Grove

Roueche contributed to both goals in the Crimson’s 2-0 win over Blaine earlier in the week – then capped the week off with a third period hat trick to lead them past Andover 8-6.

Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

