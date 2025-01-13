Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Minnesota Athlete of the Week? (1/13/2025)
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday. The poll is at the bottom of the page.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email butler@scorebooklive.com “MNHSAW Nomination” in the subject line.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Cooper Hedin, Rochester Century/John Marshall
Hedin practically willed his team to an upset victory over Holy Family on Thursday, scoring a hat trick in the Panther's 4-2 win over the Fire.
Nate Chorlton Cretin-Derham Hall
Chrolton led the way for a Raider team that took down a couple of Suburban East foes. The Colorado College commit had two points against Stillwater before a three point performance against Park of Cottage Grove.
Landyn Lais, Luverne
Lais had a successful road trip with a couple of solid games against quality opposition. The Junior had seven total points to lead the Cardinals to a perfect 2-0 week.
Jaden Roueche, Maple Grove
Roueche contributed to both goals in the Crimson’s 2-0 win over Blaine earlier in the week – then capped the week off with a third period hat trick to lead them past Andover 8-6.
Brent Solomon, Champlin Park
Solomon was the lead horse on a Rebel team that exploded for 24 goals over three games. The senior tallied 12 total points, including a six point performance against Mounds View.
Gavin Winter, Northfield
Winter helped Northfield reach the ten win mark with a shutout in net against Owatonna. The senior stopped all 14 shots he saw in Raiders 5-0 win over the Huskies.
Layla Hemp, Minnetonka
Hemp was a brick wall in net all night for Minnetonka. The senior stopped all 26 shots he saw in the Skippers 1-0 win over Edina.
Claire Sommerfeld, Minnetonka
Sommerfeld scored the lone goal for the Skippers as they knocked off top ranked Edina 1-0 on Friday.
Teagan Kulenkamp Centennial /Spring Lake Park
Kulenkamp helped get the train back on the track for a Centennial/SLP squad that hit a bit of a midseason wall. The senior had a couple of three point performances in their wins over Elk River and Blake.
Sarah Stauber, North Shore
Stauber filled the stat sheet in what was a busy week for North Shore. The junior defenseman had nine total points through three games, including two four point performances against Rock Ridge and Princeton/Big Lake/Becker.
Monteff Dixon, Cretin-Derham Hall
Dixon scored a game-high 18 points to help the Raiders stay undefeated in their victory over Woodbury.
Keegan Harney, Maple Grove
Harney led the way for the Crimson who had a perfect 2-0 week. The senior had 19 points against Centennial before capping the week off with a 25 point performance against Champlin Park.
Jackson Driessen, Centennial
Driessen had a season high 35 points in the Cougars 84-76 loss to Osseo on Thursday.
Rae Ehrman, Eden Prairie
Ehrman had a couple of solid performances against Lake Conference foes last week. The senior had 27 points against Edina before capping the week off with a 26 point performance against Hopkins.
Mya Wilson Hill-Murray
Wilson had a season high 32 points in the Pioneers blowout win over Tartan on Friday.
More Minnesota high school sports coverage
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App