Mesabi East's Marta Forsline voted High School on SI's Minnesota Athlete of the Week

Forsline wins for the week of January 27 to February 2

Jack Butler

After a week of fan voting, Mesabi East's Marta Forsline is High School on SI's Minnesota Athlete of the Week.

Poll results and nominees.

If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email butler@scorebooklive.com “MNHSAW Nomination” in the subject line.

Marta Forsline, Mesabi East

Forsline had 34 points in a heartbreaking 67-66 loss to Hermantown on Thursday.

