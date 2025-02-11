Mesabi East's Marta Forsline voted High School on SI's Minnesota Athlete of the Week
Forsline wins for the week of January 27 to February 2
After a week of fan voting, Mesabi East's Marta Forsline is High School on SI's Minnesota Athlete of the Week.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email butler@scorebooklive.com “MNHSAW Nomination” in the subject line.
Marta Forsline, Mesabi East
Forsline had 34 points in a heartbreaking 67-66 loss to Hermantown on Thursday.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
Published