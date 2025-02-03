Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Minnesota Athlete of the Week? (2/3/2025)
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. PT and the winner will be announced Monday. The poll is at the bottom of the page.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email butler@scorebooklive.com “MNHSAW Nomination” in the subject line.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Last Week's Winner
Evie Lundeen, Chanhassen/Chaska
Lundeen scored two goals including the game-winner in overtime against Minneapolis.
Minnesota High School Athlete of the Week Nominees
Brady Schluter, Alexandria
Schluter led the way last week for an Alexandria team pushing to return to the state tournament. The junior posted two shutouts, stopping 33 shots against Detroit Lakes and 23 shots against Duluth Denfeld.
Briggs Knott, Bemidji
Knott lit up the scoreboard on Saturday against St. Cloud, scoring two goals and adding three assists in a 7-2 win.
Owen Renslow, Marshall
Renslow put together a solid week for a Marshall team looking to build momentum into the section playoffs. The senior had three points against Fairmont and followed that up with a five point performance against Minnesota River.
Cayden Alphin, Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids
Alphin had two goals and an assist against Elk River/Zimmerman and followed that up with a six point performance against Anoka.
Grady Knutson, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton
Knutson had four points, including the game winner in overtime to help the Lumberjack take down Minneapolis 6-5.
Brogan Madson, Mankato East
Madson scored 25 points in an 83-77 win over Oron.o
Nolan Groves, Orono
Groves keeps lighting up the statsheet for Orono, with last week being no different. The Yale commit had 45 points against Benilde-St. Margaret’s and 34 points against Mankato East.
Marley Curtis, St. Louis Park
Curtis played a big role in the Orioles perfect 2-0 week, scoring 29 points against Bloomington Jefferson and 24 points against Breck.
Sydney Ross, Delano/Rockford
Ross stopped all 20 shots she saw in Tiger’s 6-0 win over Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato.
Savannah Blohowiak, Mound Westonka/Southwest Christian
Blohowiak was a brick wall in net all night for the White Hawks, stopping all 29 shots she saw in their 4-0 win over Hutchison.
Maggie Greenagel, Fergus Falls
Greenagel did it all this week for the Otters, scoring five points in a 12-0 win over Detroit Lakes and a goal in a 4-3 win over St. Cloud.
Marta Forsline, Mesabi East
Forsline had 34 points in a heartbreaking 67-66 loss to Hermantown on Thursday.
Chloe Carlson, Proctor
Carlson hit six threes and finished with 27 points in Proctor’s 97-37 blowout win over Grand Rapids.
Ajiem Agwa, Austin
Agwa scored a career high 34 points in Austin's 73-46 win over Albert Lea on Thursday.
