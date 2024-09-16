High School

Minneapolis Southwest volleyball's Elise Ozols voted High School on SI's Minnesota Athlete of the Week

Ozols wins for the week of September 2 - 8

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

After a week of fan voting, Minneapolis Southwest High School's Elise Ozols is the High School on SI Minnesota Athlete of the Week.

If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com with “MNHSAW Nomination” in the subject line.

Elise Ozols, Minneapolis Southwest 

Ozols had 20 kills, four service aces and seven digs in a 3-1 win over Minneapolis Washburn. 

— Jack Butler | butler@scorebooklive.com | @Butler917 on X

