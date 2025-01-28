Minnesota high school boys basketball computer rankings (1/28/2025)
The 2024-25 Minnesota high school boys basketball season is underway, and High School on SI has started its weekly computer rankings for the season.
SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Here are SBLive's latest Minnesota high school boys basketball computer rankings, as of Jan. 27, 2025:
Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Computer Rankings
1, Cherry (19-0)
2. Red Lake County Central (12-1)
3. Dawson-Boyd (11-3)
4. Southland (17-0)
5. Deer River (14-10
6. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (14-2)
7. Hill-Beaver Creek (13-2)
8. Ada-Borup/Norman County West (11-5)
9. Rushford-Peterson (13-2)
10. Littlefork-Big Falls (14-2)
1. Albany (15-0)
2. Caledonia (16-2)
3. Waseca (18-0)
4. Blake (13-1)
5. Jackson County Central (14-2)
6. Pelican Rapids (12-3)
7. Cannon Falls (14-3)
8. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (13-3)
9. Belle Plaine (11-3)
10. Esko (12-4)
1. Benilde-St. Margaret's (12-1)
2. Mankato East (13-1)
3. Orono (11-3)
4. Byron (13-2)
5. Stewartville (13-3)
6. De La Salle (13-2)
7. Alexandria (11-3)
8. Totino-Grace (10-5)
9. Marshall (14-3)
10. Sauk Rapids-Rice (13-4)
1. Hopkins (15-1)
2. Cretin-Derham Hall (16-0)
3. Wayzata (14-2)
4. Tartan (15-0)
5. Prior Lake (13-3)
6. Apple Valley (14-1)
7. Minneotnka (12-4)
8. Anoka (14-2)
9. Champlin Park (12-3)
10. St. Michael-Albertville (11-5)
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App