Top 25 Minnesota high school boys basketball rankings (1/27/2025)
The 2024 Minnesota high school boys basketball is in full swing, and High School on SI has the top 25 teams in the state ranked regardless of classification.
1. Cretin-Derham Hall (16-0)
Last week’s ranking: 2
This week’s games: Jan. 28 at Park of Cottage Grove (8-8), Jan. 30 vs. Irondale (4-12)
Ranking rationale: The Raiders are the last remaining unbeaten team in Class 4A after previous No. 1 Hopkins lost its first game last week. They’re one of six unbeatens in the state. They swept last week’s games winning 81-78 at Stillwater (11-5), 86-72 at Forest Lake (3-12) and 84-66 vs. Edina (5-11).
C-DH is getting the best shot from teams, as it saw against Stillwater. C-DH led by 11 with two minutes left but had to hold off a couple game-tying attempts from the Ponies in the closing seconds. Jojo Mitchell led the Raiders with 32 points and Ty Schlagel had 24. Mitchell and Julian Smith had 21 against Forest Lake and Schlagel had 20 against Forest Lake. Mitchell again led with 29 against Edina in a game C-DH led by seven at the half.
2. Wayzata (14-2)
Last week’s ranking: 6
This week’s games: Jan. 28 at No. 24 St. Michael-Albertville (11-5), Jan. 31 vs. No. 12 Minnetonka (12-4)
Ranking rationale: Down goes No. 1! The Trojans halted Hopkins’ unbeaten season and knocked the Royals out of the top spot in the Power 25 thanks to a 93-80 win last week at Wayzata. Nolen Anderson and Christian Wiggins each had 28 points to help their team pick up a monstrous win. Wayzata led 39-36 at halftime and held Hopkins six points below its previous season single-game scoring total. Wayzata’s won 13 straight and has hit a groove after a slow start to the season in which an array of new pieces were learning to play together. Now, chemistry is clicking and this team is playing like it’s capable of winning it all in Class 4A.
3. Hopkins (15-1)
Last week’s ranking: 1
This week’s games: Jan. 28 at No. 12 Minnetonka (12-4), Feb. 1 at Buffalo (9-5)
Ranking rationale: The Royals’ unbeaten season is no more, though they don’t drop too far thanks to a pair of bounceback ranked victories. Last week began with a 93-80 setback at conference and section rival, Wayzata (14-2). Wayzata led by three at halftime and the game was tied at 61 past the halfway point of the second half before the home team pulled away. The Royals proved to be a motivated bunch a couple nights later when they rolled 85-74 at then-No. 23 St. Michael-Albertville (11-5). Minnesota Mr. Basketball watchlist performer J.J. Semanko led with 22 points. Fellow watchlist player, Anthony Smith, added 15. The Royals picked up a top-five win over previous No. 4 DeLaSalle (13-2). Hopkins won 101-88 and hung 57 in the first half. Smith led with 27, followed by 25 for Semanko and Jayden Moore.
4. Tartan (15-0)
Last week’s ranking: 7
This week’s games: Jan. 28 vs. South St. Paul (8-7), Jan. 30 vs. St. Thomas Academy (8-7), Feb. 1 at Minneapolis Southwest (5-7)
Ranking rationale: The Titans haven’t had a ton of opportunities to prove themselves against ranked foes this year, but they took advantage of a chance last week. Tartan won 66-63 at previous No. 16 Eagan (11-4). It was a back-and-forth thriller in a playoff-like atmosphere. This was their second ranked victory over a team from the South Suburban Conference. Tartan won on neutral floor in December against Lakeville North (10-6). C.J. Banks and K.J. Wilson co-led with 21 points against Eagan. Tartan also won 73-25 last week at North St. Paul (7-4).
5. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (12-1)
Last week’s ranking: 3
This week’s games: Jan. 28 at Chaska (6-9), Jan. 30 vs. No. 7 Orono (11-3), Feb. 1 vs. Holy Angels (7-8)
Ranking rationale: The last of the unbeatens in Class 3A has gone down. The Red Knights dropped an 83-80 thriller at Alexandria (11-3), which climbs up to No. 9 this week. The Cardinals had revenge on their minds after dropping this matchup 72-45 last season. This year’s edition at B-SM was a see-saw battle in which the home team had multiple game-tying 3-point attempts fall by the wayside in the closing seconds. Jalen Wilson led the Red Knights with 26 points to go with 24 from Jaleel Donley. Both are on the Minnesota Mr. Basketball watch list along with T.J. Stuttley.
B-SM still went 2-1 last week with a 62-60 win at Waconia (8-8) and an 82-46 win at New Prague (2-12). Donley led with 17 against Waconia and Wilson led with 23 against New Prague. A head-to-head win over DeLaSalle (13-2) gives B-SM the nod for the No. 5 spot.
6. DeLaSalle (13-2)
Last week’s ranking: 4
This week’s games: Jan. 28 at St. Anthony (5-7), Jan. 29 vs. Brooklyn Center (3-10), Jan. 31 vs. Robbinsdale Cooper (5-10)
Ranking rationale: The Islanders’ only two losses this season are to top-five foes. They posted a solid effort against Class 4A title contender, previous No. 1 Hopkins (15-1), falling 101-88 on the road. The two teams tied in the second half at 44. This was a day after DeLaSalle rolled 87-55 vs. Holy Angels (7-8) to stay unbeaten in the Tri-Metro Conference. Kamar Thomas’ 18 points led four Islanders in double figures.
7. Orono (11-3)
Last week’s ranking: 5
This week’s games: Jan. 27 vs. Waconia (8-8), Jan. 30 at No. 5 Benilde-St. Margaret’s (12-1), Feb. 1 vs. No. 8 Mankato East (13-1) at Delano
Ranking rationale: Orono’s riding a six-game win streak with five of them coming by 18-plus points. The lone exception came last week when they survived a scare at Chaska (6-9), 87-83. Nolan Groves had more than half of the Spartans’ offensive output with 48 points along with 15 rebounds, eight assists and four steals. Orono got back to its blowout ways with an 88-59 win vs. Chanhassen (6-9) a few nights later. Groves had 27-11-9 and Brady Wooley added 29-8-5. The duo are both on the Minnesota Mr. Basketball watch list
The Spartans’ early season win over Wayzata continues to appreciate in value, while its tight loss to this week’s new No. 1 Cretin-Derham Hall (16-0) doesn’t look so bad, either. It’s probably not fair for Orono to drop two spots, but it’s hard to argue against a still-unbeaten 4A team in Tartan (15-0) from leapfrogging them, as well as Wayzata after dethroning No. 1 Hopkins (15-1).
8. Mankato East (13-1)
Last week’s ranking: 8
This week’s games: Jan. 28 vs. Rochester Century (6-10), Jan. 31 at No. 25 Rochester John Marshall (14-2), Feb. 1 vs. No. 7 Orono (11-3) at Delano
Ranking rationale: The Cougars rolled to their 12th straight win in their only game last week, pummeling Northfield (8-7) 81-52 on the road. Ganden Gosch led with 23 points to go with nine rebounds and six assists. Brogan Madson added 18-4-5 and Lucas Gustafson had 14 points and three dimes. Gosch and Madson are both on the Minnesota Mr. Basketball watch list. Mankato East has done well to remain unbeaten in the Big 9 Conference, which has been fairly strong this season in the top half.
9. Alexandria (11-3)
Last week’s ranking: 10
This week’s games: Jan. 28 at Brainerd (8-8), Jan. 31 vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice (13-4)
Ranking rationale: Alexandria showed well against elite teams this season but didn’t have the wins to show for it. At least until this past weekend. The Cardinals handed previous No. 3 Benilde-St. Margaret’s (12-1) its first loss, winning 83-80 in a thriller in Alexandria. It was a game the Cards had circled after they were embarrassed 72-45 by this same team last season at B-SM. Alexandria leaned on its starters heavily to get to the finish line with Mason Witt’s 25 points leading the way along with 22 for Talen Witt and 15 for Chase Thompson.
Alexandria won all three games last week, routing previous No. 22 Moorhead (13-4) 100-72 on the road and 112-55 at St. Cloud Tech (3-12). A head-to-head loss to Mankato East gives East the nod for No. 8 this week.
10. Apple Valley (14-1)
Last week’s ranking: 9
This week’s games: Jan. 28 vs. No. 13 Prior Lake (13-3)
Ranking rationale: Apple Valley is a team that seems to keep on improving as the season goes on. The Eagles went from unranked to a top-10 team that just keeps on winning despite the lack of a big-time college prospect. They earned three more dubs last week, prevailing 78-55 at Burnsville (2-12), 84-74 at Farmington (7-8) and 72-65 on neutral floor vs. Minneapolis Washburn (9-8).
Camare Young led with 23 points against the Blaze, Trey Parker tamed the Tigers with 37 and Young’s 25 were integral in helping the Eagles erase a 33-31 halftime deficit against the Millers.
11. Totino-Grace (11-4)
Last week’s ranking: 11
This week’s games: Jan. 28 vs. Osseo (6-9), Jan. 30 at Blaine (8-7)
Ranking rationale: Totino-Grace has won five in a row and seven of its last eight. The Eagles took care of business in their only outing last week, rolling 85-34 at Robbinsdale Armstrong (3-13).
The Eagles’ early season win against Wayzata (14-2) continues to look better. They’re also unbeaten against Class 3A and outstate competition as they look to go for a 3A four-peat. They’re led by Minnesota Mr. Basketball watch list performer, Chace Watley.
12. Minnetonka (12-4)
Last week’s ranking: 12
This week’s games: Jan. 28 vs. No. 3 Hopkins (15-1), Jan. 31 at No. 2 Wayzata (14-2)
Ranking rationale: The Skippers are hitting their stride just in time to face their two other Lake Conference title contenders. Their win streak is up to nine after winning last week 64-53 at Eden Prairie (7-8), 60-51 at Edina (5-11) and 78-56 on neutral floor vs. Breck (9-7). Minnesota Mr. Basketball watch list performer Isa El-Amin led against EP with 25 points, with 29 against Edina and with 25 against Breck.
13. Prior Lake (13-3)
Last week’s ranking: 13
This week’s games: Jan. 28 at No. 10 Apple Valley (14-1), Jan. 30 at No. 17 Shakopee (9-5)
Ranking rationale: Prior Lake won its second straight conference road matchup, prevailing in its only game last week 69-62 against Burnsville (2-12).
Two of the Lakers’ three losses have come by a combined seven points with the other coming in the season opener at Wayzata (14-2), which has proven to be a juggernaut. Prior Lake has a win over reigning Class 4A champion Minnetonka (12-4) among other ranked wins. The Lakers have been led this season by Minnesota Mr. Basketball watch list nominee, Norbu Jenpa.
14. Champlin Park (12-3)
Last week’s ranking: 14
This week’s games: Jan. 28 vs. Andover (6-10), Jan. 30 at No. 15 Anoka (13-3)
Ranking rationale: The Rebels have matched their season long win streak of five after sweeping a pair of games last week. They cruised 76-48 vs. Rogers (6-11) led by Minnesota Mr. Basketball watch list nominee Tyler Wagner’s 19 points and 90-70 at Spring Lake Park (9-7) on 33 from Wagner. While Champlin Park doesn’t have a ton of marquee wins, it’s still had an incredible season and with one loss in conference play it’s still very much in the hunt for a Northwest Suburban title. The Rebels can also tie last season’s win total by sweeping this week’s games.
15. Anoka (13-3)
Last week’s ranking: 15
This week’s games: Jan. 28 at Centennial (8-8), Jan. 30 vs. No. 14 Champlin Park (12-3)
Ranking rationale: Anoka’s won five of its last six games with the one setback coming in a solid effort against current No. 11 Totino-Grace (11-4). The Tornadoes’ other two losses were each by a point. Last week, they won 88-56 at Robbinsdale Armstrong (3-13) and 84-78 vs. Blaine (8-7). Armstrong was held to 17 points in the first half. Dre Ellis led Anoka with 22 points on the night. Minnesota Mr. Basketball watch list nominee Peyton Podany was the high scorer against Blaine with 21 in a game that was tied at 32 at the break.
16. Eagan (11-4)
Last week’s ranking: 16
This week’s games: Jan. 28 at Burnsville (2-12), Jan. 31 at No. 21 Lakeville South (10-6)
Ranking rationale: Eagan was tantalizingly close to being the team to halt new No. 4 Tartan’s (15-0) perfect season. The Wildcats fell 66-63 at home in an intriguing non-conference matchup. They led 35-30 at halftime and got a 20-point night from Alex Schroepfer, who was able to pull his team within two with under 10 seconds to go, but no closer.. Later in the week, Eagan ended its two-game losing streak (to top-15 teams) by winning 73-56 vs. Eastview (4-11). Wesley Hoke’s 15 points led nine Wildcats on the score sheet.
17. Shakopee (9-5)
Last week’s ranking: 17
This week’s games: Jan. 28 at No. 21 Lakeville South (10-6), Jan. 30 vs. No. 13 Prior Lake (13-3), Feb. 1 at Chanhassen (6-9)
Ranking rationale: The Sabers had no trouble dispatching a Rosemount (4-10) team that’s given a scare to other ranked opponents. Shakopee has had trouble on home court going 1-3 in its first four games, but it gave its fans plenty to cheer about in an 82-50 victory. Aside from a season-opening close loss to Chaska, the Sabers don’t have a bad loss. They also have a marquee win over defending Class 4A champ Minnetonka (12-4), which has been on a tear since that loss.
18. Byron (13-2)
Last week’s ranking: 19
This week’s games: Jan. 28 at Kasson-Mantorville (3-12), Feb. 1 at New Prague (2-12)
Ranking rationale: The Bears greatly improved their shot at a Hiawatha Valley League title by winning a revenge game at Cannon Falls (14-3), 60-54. Will Brian led all scorers with 22 points. Byron won its fourth in a row a couple nights later with a 97-78 victory at Pine Island (11-7). The Bears held off a game effort by the Panthers, who trailed just 46-44 at halftime. Minnesota Mr. Basketball watch list honoree Max Dearborn’s 21 points led six Byron players in double figures.
19. Albany (13-0)
Last week’s ranking: 20
This week’s games: Jan. 28 at Milaca (3-10), Jan. 31 at Foley (4-7)
Ranking rationale: The Huskies continue to roll through the Granite Ridge Conference. They went 2-0 last week at home, thumping Eden Valley-Watkins (5-10) 80-26 and Little Falls (2-13) 59-26. Zeke Austin, one of two Albany players to make the Minnesota Mr. Basketball watch list, led with 19 points against EV-W. Albany held the Eagles to nine points in the second half. The Huskies have been without their other watch list honoree, Sam Hondl, due to injury.
20. Lakeville North (10-6)
Last week’s ranking: 18
This week’s games: Jan. 28 at Eastview (4-11), Jan. 31 at Farmington (7-8)
Ranking rationale: Despite a loss last week to new No. 21 Lakeville South (10-6), the Panthers get the nod in the ranking over the Cougars due to a season split with their crosstown rival, as well as a slightly better resume. Five of their six losses have come against currently ranked teams with the one exception being against Farmington, which was ranked at the time.
North does drop a couple spots this week, though, due to its lone game last week resulting in a 78-75 defeat at home to South.
21. Lakeville South (10-6)
Last week’s ranking: N/R
This week’s games: Jan. 28 vs. No. 17 Shakopee (9-5), Jan. 31 vs. No. 16 Eagan (11-4)
Ranking rationale: Lakeville South has been on the cusp of re-entering the Power 25 in recent weeks and finally does so after a huge road win at its crosstown rival. The Cougars won 78-75 at previous No. 18 Lakeville North (10-6). They went 2-0 last week but perhaps were almost caught looking ahead to the North game when they were nearly upset in a 61-60 win vs. Rochester Century (6-10). South held on after leading 40-29 at halftime. Hudson Greene led the victors with 15 points.
22. Waseca (18-0)
Last week’s ranking: 25
This week’s games: Jan. 27 at Blue Earth Area (8-8), Jan. 31 vs. Marshall (14-3)
Ranking rationale: The Bluejays are four weeks away from an unbeaten regular season. They impressed in last week’s games, winning 74-59 vs. New Ulm (3-13) and 82-55 at Worthington (2-14). They’re still not top dog in Class 2A with No. 19 Albany (13-0) also unbeaten and with a slightly more impressive resume. Waseca has a player on the Minnesota Mr. Basketball watch list, Damarius Russell.
23. Moorhead (13-4)
Last week’s ranking: 22
This week’s games: Jan. 30 at Bemidji (9-3), Feb. 1 at No. 15 Anoka (13-3)
Ranking rationale: The Spuds drop a spot this week after failing to make it a game against a top-10 foe, Alexandria (11-3), losing 100-72 at home. Moorhead bounced back to win 59-56 vs. Brainerd (8-8) and 78-69 at Jamestown, North Dakota (0-12). Brian Zarazua led with 16 points in the win against Brainerd. Reign Battle led with 27 against Jamestown.
24. St. Michael-Albertville (11-5)
Last week’s ranking: 23
This week’s games: Jan. 28 vs. No. 2 Wayzata (14-2), Feb. 1 vs. Chaska (6-9)
Ranking rationale: St. Michael-Albertville had what some would describe as a “quality loss.” The Knights hung tough with a motivated Hopkins (15-1) team coming off its first loss of the season, falling 85-74 at home. After spotting the Royals a 12-point halftime lead, the Knights won the second half but could not pull off the upset. Jordan Holm and Jeremiah Johnson led the team with 18 points to go with 17 for Hudson Hochstedler.
STMA opened the week with an 82-70 home win vs. Edina (5-11). This game played out in reverse for the Knights, who got up 13 at halftime and lost the second half by one. Hochstedler went off for 29.
25. Rochester John Marshall (14-2)
Last week’s ranking: N/R
This week’s games: Jan. 28 at Winona (1-15), Jan. 31 vs. No. 8 Mankato East (13-1)
Ranking rationale: This is a team that’s been on the cusp of the Power 25 for a while. It wasn’t even on the radar after losing to a bad Burnsville (2-12) team on the road early in the season, but clearly they learned some things from that Dec. 12 game. Rochester John Marshall’s won 12 of its next 13 with the only blemish by nine on neutral floor to current No. 15 Anoka (13-3).
The Rockets are undefeated in the Big 9 Conference with a pivotal matchup this week against fellow unbeaten, Mankato East. A notable win for RJM was on neutral floor against a Farmington (7-8) team that was ranked at the time. Head coach Jim Daly’s squad is led by double-digit scorers Eli Ladu and Brayson Sawyer.
